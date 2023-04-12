The Porterville Pirates had a tripleheader so to speak with the baseball team playing a single game while the softball team played two games against the Fresno City Rams. The Rams are ranked No. 6 in the state in baseball.
PC softball played Fresno tough in the opener before losing 9-5 and lost 15-1 in the nightcap. The Pirate baseball team was likewise working hard but lost 3-0 pushing the Rams all the way to the last inning.
Starting the day off, softball started with Pirate Ashlyn Houston throwing some fiery pitches striking out a Ram, along with Cienna Enriquez picking up an out with fast reflexes at first base keeping the Rams from progressing at all during the first inning. The Pirates were up to bat soon after in the second inning ready to put their first run on the board.
Hailee Smutz was the one to do it as she earned her way on to first base with a walk. Maddy Pierce was up next and likewise was walked. A nice hit by Kayla Ponting made a nice set up with the bases loaded and the Pirates Jenna Holder at bat. Holder hammered a pitch out to center field, bringing in Smutz for the first run of the game.
It wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth that the Pirates were able to snag another run, this time earning three. The Pirates Holder had no problem slamming her first pitch into the outfield and landing at first.
Cassie Cannon followed her teammate with a solid smash to left field, making way for Holder to take second while Cannon landed safe on first. Jenilla Martinez landed the next hit, landing the pitch out into no man's land bringing in Holder for one and taking her place at first. With a fast paced run the Pirates Enriquez, Smutz, and Pierce brought Cannon and Martinez home and almost tied the first game as PC trailed 5-4. The Pirates final run was scored by Cannon.
The next game was a bit rougher with the Pirates Jennilu Martinez putting the Pirates on the board for their only run.
BASEBALL
Fresno 3, PC 0
The Pirates baseball team had a big wall to push against while facing off against the Rams. With solid plays and an ever more confident team, the Pirates are looking better every game. Despite the loss, the Pirates kept the Rams down the whole game.
In the first C.J. Fish was hit by a pitch and Deven Gomez walked advancing Fish to second but the Pirates failed to score.
The game continued with neither side giving much leeway, as the Pirates eventually took the loss 3-0.