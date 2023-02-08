The Porterville College baseball team had a solid home game against the Modesto Pirates on Tuesday. After a win against the Barstow Vikings on Saturday, the Pirates were standing steady at a 2-2 overall and after a fierce game with Modesto, finally brought the game to an end with a close loss of 6-5
The first inning had some heated competition to it with both teams unable to score any runs. Pirates Kuhron Patrick, Jacob Watson, and Rey Castaneda pitched nine innings in total. A nice play by the Pirates came in the bottom of the fifth with C.J. Fish leading at the plate.
First the Pirates Luca Dincola approached the batter's box and held his own against the Modesto Pirates pitcher Aan Perez. Dincola waited until Perez sent the ball flying before he slammed it into no-man's land as he took first. Following his teammate, Daniel Clancy stood before the opponents pitcher and waited patiently. Clancy almost walked as he waited out the pitches and then suddenly hammered home a nice ball to bring himself to first and Dincola to second.
Fish was up and at bat for the Porterviille with two on base and two outs. the Pirates needed to make an impressive play. Fish launched the ball into centerfield, scoring Clancy and Dincola and tying the game 2-2.
The steady game continued with Modesto claiming their biggest round of runs in the top of the eighth. The Pirates were in desperate need of some tins as the game came to a close. First up was Zayne Thornton for the Pirates and he made a solid appearance as he hammered a pitch into right field between the Modesto outfielders. He was followed by a Dincola, with a solid hit into left field. The duo were joined by Domanik Brady as he landed on first and brought the bases loaded
Dylan Novotny had the hit that brought Thornton home. Novotny brought Thornton in and landed himself on first with a solid RBI to left field.
Next up was Fish who had an RBI himself with Dincola taking home after Fish nailed a ball to the outfield. The score was now 6-4 and the Pirates only had two more outs in the game. Koda Larsen brought in the final run for the Pirates as they'd be outed on their next batter. Larsen had the bases loaded with Fish, Novotny, and Brady all ready and raring to go. Larsen took his time and carefully picked his pitch and he picked well. The ball was blasted into the outfield and the Pirates Brady dashed home bringing the score 6-5.
”I’m honestly looking forward to this year, PC coach J.L. Buchanan said.
“Last year we'd go sometimes 18-2, or 20-4,” added Buchanan about last year’s losses. “But this year I think we're even sharper. We have some serious talent this year and how they've been taking to the field has been really impressive to watch. I hope even more people will come out and watch us during our Home games.
“We have alumni from all over our local area with PHS, Monache, Mt Whitney over in Visalia, Summit Charter, and more that I'm forgetting at the moment. So it's awesome to see fans come and support their friends and families.”