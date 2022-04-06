The Porterville College baseball team took on the Merced Blue Devils on Tuesday. The Pirates showed how much they've grown at times as they kept the Blue Devils from scoring in six out of nine innings. But Merced went onto win 18-3. With a cross wind blowing the teams started their game.
Kuhron Patrick of the Pirates took the pitcher's mound to start and gave a strong showing to begin the game.
Patrick continued to wear down the Blue Devils with fast pitches in the first inning.
The Pirates faced a tough pitcher and despite solid contact from C.J. Fish, Luca Dincola, and Chris Ortega the first inning ended scoreless.
The second inning was much the same with Patrick maintaining the pitching for the Pirates. Patrick kept the Blue Devils from getting any clean hits with some clever pitching.
Devin Gomez took the bat for the Pirates first in the second inning. And with a well controlled and timed swing, Gomez landed a solid drive to center and reached first. J.T. Edmunds sacrificed Gomez to second but PC failed to score.
The third inning was the first major slip for the Pirates. Merced went onto to score seven runs to take a 7-0 lead.
Fish singled for the Pirates but was left stranded.
Seth Correa came into pitch for the Pirates and with a double play the Pirates held their own.
The Pirates took their bats with energy as Ortega took to the batter's box first. Ortega took no time in slamming the first pitch for a home run to make it 7-1.
Gomez then singled to right field. Edmunds also singled on his first pitch, putting runners at first and second but the fourth inning ended on a double play.
The fifth inning proved to be the second downfall for the Pirates as the Blue Devils scored 10 runs.
However, the Pirates didn’t give up and continued adjusting into the eighth inning where they scored twice against the Blue Devils. David Grimsley walked. Michael Diaz singled to left field and Fish singled to load the bases.
Dincola followed his teammates and once he was in the batters box he brought Grimaldi home. Ortega walked to reload the bases. Diaz then scored PC’s final run on a fielder’s choice.
“We had some solid line out hits this game, we were good at bat,” PC coach J.L. Buchanan said “One of our top hitters Chris (Ortega) got a home run today and that's always a good feeling. Devin Gomez also had a really great two hit game.
“We had some pitching and defensive mistakes. Merced is a fast team, and if you give them a moment to run or strike you out they will. The guys fought the good fight and kept chasing the Blue Devils through to the end and that was great to see.
“Our next objective is to keep growing as a team. We don't have the same objectives as Fresno, or Bakersfield, or most others. We're here building a base for this team for the years to come. We're going to keep playing and keep getting better.”