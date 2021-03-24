Porterville High School tennis made its season opener twice as nice with a boys and girls sweep of Golden West. Playing at home Tuesday, both teams won their matches 6-3.
The Panthers split up the courts with girls’ singles and boys’ doubles going simultaneously, then switched to boys’ singles and girls’ doubles when each finished.
The girls claimed their win first with a 4-2 lead after singles with wins from No. 3 Hailey Allen (8-1), No. 4 Alyssa Ibarra (8-0), No. 5 Ellie Mauck (8-1), and No. 6 Kayla Flores (8-3).
In doubles, No. 2 Allen and Ibarra (8-0) and No. 3 Mylah Niksa and Angie Avila (8-1) secured the win.
On the victory, PHS head girls coach, Lance Wallace, said he was pleasantly surprised about how the team did.
“Bunch of new girls coming out this year,” Wallace said. “They’ve all worked hard, we’ve been practicing for about a month, so I’m very pleasantly surprised after today’s results.”
Porterville boys started their match off with a 2-1 lead thanks to 8-3 and 8-1 wins in the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, respectively. Anthony Chavez and Garin Wallace teamed up for the No. 1 team while John Rose and Thomas Medina were the No. 3 duo.
In singles, No. 1 Chavez (8-2), No. 2 Wallace (8-4), No. 4 Rose (8-6) and No. 5 Medina (8-4) all picked up wins for the Panthers.
“They’re improving,” PHS boys head coach Kurt Nielsen said. “My philosophy, I always tell them, ‘If you’re improving, you’re winning.’ You can’t always judge yourself against someone who’s an experienced tournament player.”
Nielsen, who came out of retirement to help coach the boys and girls team, said it’s been fun being back with the teams.
“It’s fun to be energized and part of something,” Nielsen said. “That’s why it’s so much fun. The kids are great. They’re young on both sides but the energy and enthusiasm is wonderful. I wasn’t gone long enough to say I missed it, but I just decided to stick with it...It’s just a blast right now.”
After graduating nine seniors in both boys and girls tennis, Porterville’s teams are young. But what they lack in experience, they’ll likely have in numbers, especially on the girls’ side where they have around 20 players.
“Got a lot of girls,” Wallace said. “It’s just nice to be out here and have girls and boys participating in tennis and after-school sports. It kind of brings back a little bit of normalcy.”
Porterville boys are back in action today, with a home match against Central Valley Christian at 4 p.m. The girls’ next match is on the road against Granite Hills at 3 p.m. on March 30.