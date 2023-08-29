BAKERSFIELD – In the opening week of the season the Porterville High School football team overcame a slow start to score 28 unanswered points to beat McClane 28-9. On Friday night PHS was able to get ahead 21-0 and had to hold on to beat South High School 28-18 inside a beautifully renovated South High School Spartan Stadium.
After forcing the Spartans to a three and out on their opening possession the Panthers drove the ball down inside the Spartan 15 yard line before turning it over on downs on their first possession at the Spartan 2 yard line.
The Panthers got the ball back quickly when Joshua Ruiz intercepted a Jacob Cisneros pass at the Spartan 36. It took PHS 5 plays to capitalize when Tyson Vinson scored on a 5 yard run. James Atkinson add the extra point to put the Panthers up 7-0.
South went for it on a fourth and one situation from its own 44 yard line on its next possession only to be stuffed by the Panther D. One play later Panther quarterback Rocky Arguijo found Izaya Welsh for a 44 yard scoring strike down the seam. Atkinson's PAT made it 14-0.
The Panther D forced another three and out on the next Spartan possession and PHS capitalized once again. This time Arguijo took it in himself on a quarterback keeper and with Atkinson's PAT the Panthers had built a 21-0 lead with 4:51 left in the first half.
The Panther defense did its job again on the next Spartan posession, forcing an incompletion on a 3rd and 8 from the Spartan 38 yard line. However PHS jumped offsides on the punt attempt, giving South life and the Spartans decided to go for it on fourth and three.
South was able to to pick up the first down. They capitalized on that momentum when Cisneros found Josh Encinas for a 35 yard score. PHS blocked the point after and took a 21-6 lead into the halftime locker room.
South orchestrated a beautiful onside kick and recovered it at the PHS 33 yard line to open the second half. They scored in 2 plays when Cisneros threw a 34 yard TD pass. The 2 point conversion failed and the Panthers lead was cut to 21-12.
The Panthers drove the ball down to the Spartan 11 yard line but saw the drive stall there. PHS attempted a 25 yard FG but it went wide left to keep the score at 21-12.
The Spartans tried a little more trickery in the special teams department but this time a fake punt was thwarted by PHS at the Spartan 20 yard line. Tyson Vinson scored his 2nd TD of the night and Atkinson added the extra point to make it 28-12.
South tacked on a late TD to make the final 28-18. The Panthers improved to 2-0 and will have a quick turnaround as they host Foothill on Thursday night at Strathmore High's Spartan Stadium.