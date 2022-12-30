VISALIA — The Porterville High Boys Basketball Team put on a dominant performance Thursday night, advancing to the 71st annual Polly Wilhelmsen championship game with a 51-24 victory over Central Valley Christian.
After an Erick Estrella bucket put CVC up 2-0 on its first possession, PHS got back to back buckets from Cam Haynes to take a lead it never relinquished. PHS got a bucket from Erik Odsather and back to back layups from Jake Kroutil to go up 10-2. The Cavaliers Justin Stroud broke the 10-0 Panther run with a three point bucket to cut the deficit to 10-5, but PHS got free throws from Odsather and Kroutil, and a bucket from Jace Balangue to end the first quarter up 14-7.
The Cavaliers got a quick score to start the second quarter but the Panthers countered with a 7-0 run. They got a mid range jumper from Haynes, a three pointer from Andrew Moody and two free throws from Odsather to push the lead to double digits at 21-9, After a Stroud trifecta made it 21-12 PHS ended the half on a 6-0 run to lead 27-12 at the half.
The Panthers extended that run to 16-0 as they scored the first 10 points to start the second half, getting buckets from Cooper Fish, Moody, Odsather and Haynes to lead 37-11. What was more impressive was the Panther defense, as the Panthers used multiple defenses to confuse the Cavaliers, holding them without a point until the 2:45 mark of the third quarter. CVC scored the final three points of the third but PHS still led 37-14 going to the fourth.
The Panthers outscored CVC 14-10 in the final stanza to finish off an impressive victory.
“I’m very proud of our young men. They executed the game plan and played with passion,” exclaimed Panther coach Lance Wallace who will be coaching in his fourth Polly Wilhelmsen championship game. The Panthers won the Polly in 2007 over Redwood and lost to Mission Oak in 2014 and Hanford West in 2015 under Wallace's leadership.
PHS was led in scoring by Cam Haynes with 10 points while Moody had 9, Odsather 7, Balangue 7 and Fish 6. The Panthers took on Redwood in Friday night’s championship game.