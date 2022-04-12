Bryce Painter fired a 38 to lead the Granite Hills boys golf team to a win in a three-team tournament with Strathmore and Monache's junior varsity on Monday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course.
Granite lowered its score from last week as it shot a 242 to win the event. A week ago Granite fired a 259 in an East Sequoia League meet on the Porterville Municipal Golf Course.
Painter was also the low score medalist on Monday and won the longest drive contest on hole No. 5 as well.
Gage Snider was second in scoring for Granite with a 45 while Joel Iniguez won the closest to the hole contest on hole No. 2 for the Grizzlies. Iniguez also had his first two pars of the season on hole No. 2 and hole No. 8 as he shot his best score of the season, a 53.
Granite went 1-2-3-4 in the tournament as Jose Medina also finished third for the Grizzlies with a 51. Medina tied for fourth with three other golfers, Strathmore's Casen Pugh and Monache's Daniel Luna and Reed De Boer.
Rounding out the top 10 were Monache's Trace Hornsby and Granite's David Gomez with a 55 and Granite's Esteban Alvarez with a 58.
Also for Strathmore, Jay Dillon fired a 64, Jack Bailey shot a 66, Peyton Ickes had a 61 and Cyrus Hill added a 60 as the Spartans finished with a 304.
For Monache, Aiden Burns shot a 60 and Isiah Requejo added a 66 as the Marauders finished with a 287.