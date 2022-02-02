Two Porterville High basketball players recently reached the milestone of scoring 1,000 points in their career.
For PHS girls, Nseije Ortiz reached 1,000 points in the Panthers' 65-21 win over Tulare Western at Sharman Gym on Monday. Last week, Dane Odsather also reached 1,000 points for the PHS boys in their 75-45 win over Mission Oak.
Ortiz reached the 1000-point milestone early in the first quarter against Western. “I've been very lucky to have good players during my coaching career at Porterville High School,” PHS coach Dave Kavern said. “Nseije is right up there with the best PHS has had. Her success is a result of her teammates getting her the ball at the right time, setting screens to get her open for good looks.”
Porterville got off to a great start against Western, taking a 28-3 lead after one quarter. “Our full court press really caused them some problems,” Kavern said.
PHS led 44-10 at halftime. Porterville took off the press in the second half. “We played different combinations during the second half and the kids off the bench did good job of building on our lead,” Kavern said.
The game was played with a running clock in the fourth quarter. Ortiz finished with 26 points, Gracie Magana scored 14 points, Greenly Wilson and Emily Franco each had six points, Assyria Murrietta had seven points, Tenaya Murrietta had four points and Mylah Niska added two points for PHS (16-4, 2-0 in the East Yosemite League).
Porterville had three more games this week as it played at Tulare Western on Tuesday. On Thursay, PHS hosts Tulare Union at Sharman Gym and will host Monache at Sharman Gym on Saturday.
ODSATHER REACHES 1,000
Odsather needed 21 points to reach 1,000 points for his career against Mission Oak as he entered the game with 979 points in his career and he finished the game with 22 points to give him 1,001 and counting.