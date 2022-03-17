Nseije Ortiz was the best player on the East Yosemite League's best team, so naturally she would be named as the EYL Most Valuable Player.
Ortiz helped lead PHS to a memorable season for the team and herself and so she was named the EYL MVP in girls basketball. Ortiz helped lead PHS to an undefeated 8-0 EYL season on the way to leading the Panthers to the Southern California State Finals while surpassing 1,000 points scored in her career in the process.
Also named to the all-EYL first team for PHS was Gracie Magana. Monache's Molly Ortega was named to the first team as well.
Assyria Murrietta and Andrea Perez were all-EYL second team choices for the Panthers while Alisha Verdejo was a second team choice for Monache. Amaya Cortez was an honorable mention choice for PHS.
Ortiz and Magana were both unanimous selections as MVP and first team. “I was very happy to have Nseije and Gracie named MVP and all-conference,” PHS coach Dave Kavern said. “They were both very deserving.”
Ortiz averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 5.5 steals per game. Magana averaged 14.4 points,, 2.1 assists and 3.4 steals per game.
Ortega averaged 8.4 points and 12.4 rebounds a game while Verdejo averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 4.7 steals a game.
Kavern did say he believed his team should have had one more player on the first team considering PHS beat every team in the league by at least 30 points, except Tulare Union.
“There was one open spot, but the other coaches who attend the league meeting felt differently,” Kavern said. “It hurts when not all coaches are able to attend for a variety of reasons. It hurts their own players and it hurts in the final decisions being made.”
In being named to the second team, Murrietta averaged 7.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Perez averaged 5.8 points, 3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
Those named to the all-EYL team were:
MVP — Nseije Ortiz, PHS. First team — Auliya Gonzales, Mission Oak; Molly Ortega, Monache; Avery Starr, Tulare Western; Maddie Aguiar, Tulare Western; Mia Renteria, Tulare Union; Yareli Gomez, Tulare Union; Gracie Magana, PHS.
Second team — Hanna Thompson, Mission Oak; Isabella Zepeda, Mission Oak; Ashley Almendares, Delano; Assyria Murrietta, PHS; Valarie Homem, Tulare Union; Paisley Perez, Tulare Union; Jenna Smith, Tulare Western; Alisha Verdejo, Monache; Andrea Perez, PHS.
Honorable mention — Olivia Machado, Tulare Western; Jocelyn Melendez, Tulare Union; Amaya Cortez, PHS; Clarisa Vejar, Mission Oak; Sierra Calantas, Mission Oak; Bella Alcantar, Delano; Savannah Olmos, Delano.