It's a relatively light week for Orange Belt high school football teams this week as the three local teams in action will take to the road.
Monache will travel to Paso Robles for a game scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday. Meanwhile Granite Hills will travel to Exeter for a game scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m. and Lindsay will travel to McFarland for a game also scheduled to kick off at 7:15. Strathmore and Porterville High have byes.
MONACHE (0-3) AT PASO ROBLES (0-2), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
The Marauders are coming off a heartbreaking 23-21 loss to Wasco on Saturday at Spartan Stadium when the Tigers kicked a game-winning 28-yard field goal as time ran out.
Both Paso Robles and Monache have relied on two quarterbacks this season. Paso Robles has Hayden McKenna and James Cogan.
McKenna completed two touchdown passes for both of Paso Robles touchdowns in a 28-14 loss to rival Atascadero. Paso Robles had a tough opener as it opened the season with a 59-21 loss to Valley power Kingsburg.
Monache has relied on Emmett Focke and Wyatt Mauldin at quarterback this season with Mauldin getting the call against Wasco.
Ty Baxter had a big game for Monache against Wasco, rushing for 122 yards on 11 carries and scoring on a 22-yard touchdown run with 1 second left in the first half to give Monache a 21-14 halftime lead. Baxter also had a 37-yard touchdown on a screen pass from Mauldin called back when Monache was penalized for having an ineligible player down field.
Jacob Vasquez also had a 20-yard interception return for a score for Monache that tied the game 14-14 in the second quarter. Monache also has a weapon in kicker Isaac Leal as the Marauders were able to pin Wasco inside its own 20 on every one of Leal's kickoffs.
Paso Robles leading rusher is Conner Bowman, who has 28 carries for 145 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
LINDSAY (1-1) AT MCFARLAND (2-1), 7:15 P.M. FRIDAY
While no team plays for a moral victory it was still an encouraging effort for the Cardinals last week at Frank Skadan Stadium when they lost to Exeter 17-14. Lindsay opened the season with a 54-0 rout of California City.
McFarland is 2-1, having beaten Granite Hills 19-0 and Tranquility 29-0 after opening the season with a 42-29 loss to Avenal.
The Cougars have a talented dual threat quarterback in freshman Malachi Davis, who's 29-for-43 for 369 yards passing on the season. Davis is also McFarland's leading rusher, gaining 166 yards on 33 carries for a 5.0-yard average.
McFarland also has two other talented running backs in Christopher Herrera (12-106, 8.8) and Mikey Gonzalez (12-101, 8.4). The Cougars also have a big play receiver in Manuel Murillo. While Murillo only has 7 receptions, they have been for 159 yards for a 22.9-yard average.
Lindsay's offense has been by committee led by the solid play of quarterback Uriah Guerrero. Seven running backs have rushed the ball for Lindsay so far this season and Thomas Tellez has two touchdown receptions for the Cardinals.
GRANITE HILLS (0-2) AT EXETER (3-0), 7:15 P.M. FRIDAY
It will be a tough task for the Grizzlies against Exeter, who along with its win against Lindsay, has beaten Woodlake 35-17 and Strathmore 24-21.
Exeter has a number of weapons. Its top returning offensive player is Ayden Robertson, who has 20 receptions for 285 yards this season.
Quarterback Jacob Molina has completed 41-of-65 passes for 490 yards and five touchdowns. Another versatile performer is running back Niqo Calderon, who has rushed for 175 yards on 31 carries and has caught 8 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns.