It will be a full slate of games for Orange Belt high school football teams this week, with local teams facing big matchups over the next three days.
Granite Hills opens the action tonight when it will host Corcoran at 7:15 p.m. at Strathmore High's Spartan Stadium. It will then be a case of nostalgia when Porterville High hosts Highland in a game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jamison Stadium.
Also on Friday, Strathmore will host Orange Cove in its East Sequoia League opener at 7:15 p.m. Friday and Lindsay will have a key ESL opener when it travels to Woodlake for a 7:15 p.m. game Friday. The action concludes on Saturday when Monache hosts Garces at 6:30 p.m. at Spartan Stadium.
PHS (3-0) VS. HIGHLAND (2-2), 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY, JAMISON STADIUM
This figures to be the toughest game on paper PHS has faced so far this season as it will host Highland in the first high school football game played at Jamison Stadium in more than a decade.
Highland has an impressive 20-15 win over Stockdale with its losses coming to Tehachapi (29-7) and Kennedy (34-15) and its other win coming against Chavez (35-14).
Highland quarterback Izaiah Ott has thrown for 550 yards and four touchdowns. The Scots are led in rushing by Ernie Romero, who has run for 209 yards and Tino Calloway, who has rushed for 198 yards. Highland also has a big play threat in receiver Johnny Brucker, who has caught 10 passes for 215 yards, averaging 21.5 yards a catch.
Porterville is coming off a bye. In its last game the Panthers thrashed Foothill 44-0, showing off the number of weapons they had as 13 different players touched the ball. And of course the Gang Green defense has been as solid as ever with the shutout against Foothill. PHS has allowed just 27 points in three games, which includes a garbage time touchdown against South.
Among Porterville's top offensive weapons are quarterback Rocky Arguijo. Arguijo passed for 217 yards and three scores in a little more than a half against Foothill. Samuel Alcantar also had 146 yards of total offense on eight touches in one half. Arguijo has plenty of targets he can go to, including Aeris Acoba, Jace Balangue, Dominic Perez and Izaya Welsh.
MONACHE (1-3) VS. GARCES (1-3), 6:30 P.M. SATURDAY, SPARTAN STADIUM
Monache will face its toughest game of the year against a Garces team that has played a brutal schedule so far. But Garces has more than held its own against the brutal schedule, losing to Clovis 41-27, Paraclete 21-14 and Moorepark 41-35. Garces has a 31-12 win over Thousand Oaks.
Monache is coming off its first win under first-year coach Aaron Berry, winning at Paso Robles 24-14. Monache continues to rely on the rushing of Ty Baxter, who rushed for two touchdowns against Paso Robles, and D.J. Shimer. Wyatt Mauldin has taken over at quarterback for the Marauders.
Shaun Franklin also had a sack and forced a fumble that was picked up by Vincente Cisneros, who rumbled 60 yards for the score to seal the win against Paso Robles. Ayden Aguilar also had a key interception in the fourth quarter against Paso Robles when the Bearcats were driving while Monache was clinging to an 11-6 lead.
Garces quarterback Gunter Golla has passed for 627 yards and six scores. His touchdown passes have come to his two big play receivers in Cage Williams and Jack Froehlich, who each have three touchdown catches. Williams has caught 7 passes for 151 yards, averaging 21.6 yards a catch and Froelich has six receptions for 133 yards, averaging 22.2 yards a catch.
Garces also has two talented running backs in Austyn Hernandez (59-392, 6.6, 3 touchdowns) and Rickey Johnson (38-199, 5.2, 3 touchdowns).
ORANGE COVE (2-1) AT STRATHMORE (1-2), 7:15 P.M. FRIDAY, SPARTAN STADIUM
This would normally be a game in which SHS could mark down as a win, but this year definitely looks different as the Spartans will face an improved Orange Cove team. SHS is licking its wounds and had a much needed bye last week after falling to Mendota 20-0.
In that game Jacob Poole was held to 40 yards on 17 carries. Poole has still rushed for 492 yards on 52 carries this season.
Orange Cove has lost to Sierra Pacific, which has rolled to a 4-0 start, 31-6. Strathmore coach Jeromy Blackwell also said Sierra Pacific looked impressive when his team scrimmaged Sierra Pacific to begin the season. Orange Cove has beaten Riverdale (30-0) and Parlier (45-0).
LINDSAY (2-1) AT WOODLAKE (0-2), 7:15 P.M. FRIDAY.
It's always a big matchup for the Cardinals against the Tigers – and always a special year when Lindsay can beat Woodlake.
Lindsay figures to have a good chance to beat Woodlake this year, but the Tigers showed much improvement in their last game on September 1 when they gave Sierra Pacific all it could handle in a 29-22 loss. The Tigers opened the season with a 35-17 loss to Exeter in a game they led 17-7 at halftime.
Vincent Duran has passed for 267 yards and three scores and Isaiah Taylor has rushed for 180 yards for Woodlake.
Lindsay is coming off a 22-0 win at McFarland. Among the highlights for Lindsay against McFarland was Joseph Ceballos scoring on a 20-yard run and Uriah Guerrero completing a 35-yard scoring pass to Sebastian Ortiz.
GRANITE HILLS (0-3) VS. CORCORAN (2-1), 7:15 P.M. TODAY, SPARTAN STADIUM
Corcoran looked like its usual powerful self with wins over Fowler (39-27) and Hanford West (14-0), but the Panthers then ran into a buzzsaw in a 52-0 loss to Sierra Pacific.
Corcoran still has a big play running back in Eian Hernandez, who has rushed for 177 yards and three scores on 13 carries, averaging 13.6 yards a carry. Corcoran also has Enrique Rico, who has rushed for 174 yards and three scores.