The Monache, Strathmore and Porterville High football teams all defeated their week 2 opponents last year, with SHS and PHS handling those opponents with ease.
But based on results from the opening week of the high school football season, Monache, SHS and PHS could be in for a tougher test than expected.
It's a full slate of games this week for Orange Belt teams. The action begins Friday as Granite Hills opens its season when it travels to Parlier for a game scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
On Friday night, Monache will host Chavez at Strathmore High's Spartan Stadium, Strathmore will travel to Hanford West and Porterville will travel to South. All those games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. kickoffs.
In addition Lindsay will open its season when it hosts California City at Frank Skadan Stadium in a game scheduled for 7 p.m.
GRANITE HILLS (0-0) AT PARLIER (0-1), 7:15 P.M. FRIDAY
Parlier opened the season with a 32-22 loss to Farmersville. Granite should have a strong running game with running backs A.J. Duran, Diego Garay and Nick Pulido ready to carry the load. They will be a veteran supporting cast for sophomore quarterback Angel Hinojosa, who will make his first start.
MONACHE (0-1) VS. CHAVEZ (1-0), 7:30 P.M. TODAY, SPARTAN STADIUM
The Marauders are coming off a 34-6 loss to a powerful Mission Oak team. Monache's highlight in the game came when up and coming sophomore D.J. Shimer scored on an 80-yard touchdown run. Monache also has a veteran quarterback in Emmitt Focke.
Chavez is coming off an impressive 48-32 win over Arvin to open the season. Quarterback Santana Morales had a huge game for Chavez, accounting for five touchdowns, three on the ground and two through the air. The double threat had more than 300 yards of total offense as he ran for 107 yards on just eight carries and threw for 202 yards.
PORTERVILLE (1-0) AT SOUTH (1-0), 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY
PHS could be in for a tough test based on South's opener last week, an impressive 32-8 win over Wasco.
The Panthers opened the season with a 26-9 win over McLane. Samuel Alcantar had a big game for PHS last week as he scored on an 8-yard run and returned an interception 80 yards for a score. Aeris Acoba also scored on an 8-yard run and reigning East Yosemite League Offensive Player of the Year Rocky Arguijo completed a 65-yard scoring pass to Izaya Welsh.
STRATHMORE (0-1) AT HANFORD WEST (0-0), 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY
Hanford West opens its season on Friday and has high expectations with head coach Michael Moore telling the Hanford Sentinel this year's team could be the most special team Hanford West has had in a long time.
Hanford West returns plenty of weapons, including quarterback Dominic Alvidrez, running backs James Hernandez and Eric Gonzalez and receivers Robert Steadman and Emmanuel Jackson.
The Spartans opened the season with a 24-21 loss at Exeter last week. Jacob Poole looked like one of Tulare County's top running backs as he rushed for 170 yards on 20 carries and accounted for all three of Strathmore's touchdowns. One of his touchdowns came on a 33-yard scoring pass from Bryson Bias.
CALIFORNIA CITY AT LINDSAY, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
Lindsay also opens its season on Friday against California City, which opened its season last week with a 42-7 loss to powerful Fillmore.
The Cardinals also have one of the top running backs in Tulare County in Jose Cortes and returns its top defensive player in inside linebacker Nate Culberson, who will play a key role on offense as well.
Lindsay has two players competing for the starting quarterback position in Armondo Lemus and Uriah Guerrero.