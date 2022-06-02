The Monache Marauders varsity Softball team has earned another win in their journey to the State Finals, with the final score being 11-3 against the Elsinore Tigers. This makes their 24th win overall and their 12th win in their streak. Marauders Coach Dave Koontz gave a brief interview beforehand about the team and their preparations.
“We've been scouting our opponents, that's no secret. It may sound cliché, but in my heart of hearts I feel like we can win this. But that's why we play these games; It's not what's on paper that matters; it's what we do out in the field. If we play our game we can win; but we have to remember to always respect every opponent but we don't fear them. It's a good lesson for the kids because it doesn't matter who you think is better, we respect our opponents.” When asked about his team Coach Koontz followed up with this “We're ready, the girls are hungry and so focused. They really want to do something we've never done and that's win a state title. It's a huge deal to them, they've continued to keep their heads in the game despite graduation coming up soon. Most of the time we lose a lot of seniors' attention but they're just gritty and raring to go. Our pitcher Morgan Hunter and our Defensive side has been playing and nailing it. They can compete with the best of them. They're really blowing my expectations away , I'm so proud of them for winning Valley. That used to be the top of the hill, but now with this coming up, I'm not concerned. If they're this excited and ready I'm ready with them.”
The first inning began with a flash as the Marauders pitcher Morgan Hunter would strike out one Tiger while Kaylee Lisenberry and Makenzie Haslam caught and outed the last two for the inning. The Marauders would then lead to bat with Arianna Rivas. Rivas took the Tigers' pitches in stride, earning two strikes and two fouls before she'd earn a fourth ball to safely walk to first base. Sophia Mendoza was up next and with an inspired bunt, she would let Rivas move to second but she would be outed at first. With one down and two to go, Hunter took a bat and walked to home plate. With a keen timing Hunter would slam the ball out into the outfield; letting Rivas run home for the first point of the game.
Hunter had more in store for the Tigers as during Jessica Batres turn at bat, Hunter would steal second. Unfortunately the Marauders would have their third out and the inning would turn over to the top of the second. Hunter continued to pitch a mighty game for the Marauders, outing two Tigers but not before they could score a run tying the game one to one. Pricilla Valencia would catch and out the final Tiger after they hit a fly ball to the outfield.
The most decisive call from the refs happened in the bottom of the second. With Lisenberry nailing a pitch into left field, she ran through to second base. Sonia Castillo followed and after three balls and a strike she would hit a pitch that the Tigers would fumble. Lisenberry would rush through to home while Castillo was caught between second and first as the Tigers closed in. Castillo had only a momentary opening but with a dive she took it and landed safely at first. The refs would allow the score to be counted and would almost let another Marauder up to bat before they held a conference. After the huddle they would decide the ball was foul and that Castillo would have to go back to home to take her swings. Barrios was the next Marauder to step into the batter's box; and she would bring Lisenberry in again for the second Marauder point of the game.
The bottom of the fifth would have an incredible series of plays by the Marauders. Starting out, Barrios was hit by the ball from a wild pitch by the Tigers. Second up was Valencia who bunted her second pitch to allow Barrios to take third but Valencia would be out at first. Rivas followed her teammates and with a hit that she made look easy, Rivas would nail the ball into the outfield letting Barrios run home for the third point of the Marauders. The Marauders were feeling the heat as Mendoza took a swing to load the first two bases along with Rivas. Hunter then walked up and with a mighty swing, she would land on second while bringing home both Mendoza and Barrios for the fifth point for the Marauders. Another two points would come following in from Hunter and Batres who would be brought in by Aalyah Mendoza and Lisenberry to make the score seven to two.
The Tigers earned one last run in the top of the sixth; but the Marauders had the momentum and would score another four times at the bottom of the sixth. With Jasabel Monea Posadas earning a run to first, followed by Valencia bunting to earn her spot on base, finally Rivas would nail a pitch to load the bases for the Marauders. Sophia Mendoza had the pleasure to bring home two runners while she herself landed safely at first. With the score now nine to three the Marauders wouldn't slow down. Aalyah Mendoza followed and brought in Rivas and Sophia to earn the Marauders their final margin of 11-3.
With the games ending, this leaves the Marauders to host the finals of the 2022 CIF SoCal Softball Champs on Saturday the fourth. “One pitch, one out, one inning at a time. That's how we concentrate and win these games.” Coach Koontz said. “This has been a team effort like always, the girls all stayed in control. It's been great seeing them perform so well; they don't panic when the other team starts to put the heat on. They're on their toes and ready for what's to come. I'm so happy with them. Morgan pitched a good game, not her best but it's always amazing to watch her work. Anna Rivas and Sophia Mendoza and Kaylee Lisenberry all did wonderfully with big hits. We knew that the Tigers had good right and left handed pitchers, along with their first three hitters being really critical to our plan on staying ahead. I love picking the nuances out of the performances on the field, it's been just pure fun watching these girls really develop into a special team. I can't say how excited I am for the future.”