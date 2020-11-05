The efforts Job Lara makes to create an inclusive volleyball program were recognized in late October when the NuBreed Volleyball Club director was announced as a 2020 Diversity Award Recipient by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
“That’s exciting to be recognized at a national level for what we’re doing locally with the diverse group that we have, from Hispanic to African-American to Native American,” Lara said. “And as I told them, we’re many people but one tribe. It’s NuBreed.”
On Tuesday, AVCA released a press release to announce and congratulate all 40 recipients from across the nation.
“In these unprecedented times, we are excited about the leadership represented in the 2020 AVCA Diversity Award class,” said Nickie Sanlin, McKendree University head men’s and women’s coach and chair of the AVCA Diversity Development Team. “The largest class of recipients to date, come from all walks of life and represent different backgrounds and coaching experiences from each corner of the country. A big thank you to the numerous conferences who took part in the Big 12 Diversity Challenge for their support and donations. Their generosity will provide more Black and more ethnic minority coaches the chance to strengthen their professional networks and help prepare the next generation of coaches to pursue their future dreams. Our partnerships in the AVCA community to help educate, engage, and strengthen Black and ethnic minority coaches is not only intentional but critical to showcase the leaders who have come through the Diversity Program and their positive impact in the sport.”
Nominated by the Junior Volleyball Association from Wisconsin, Lara participated in the virtual award ceremony held on Friday, Oct. 30.
“It was humbling, and at the same time honoring, to be recognized at a national level by the American Coaches Volleyball Association, which includes the D1 coaches, D2, D3, and all levels,” he said. “It’s very rewarding on behalf of all of our coaches and our parents. It was exciting.”
According to the press release, award recipients will also “participate in a series of educational, developmental, and relationship building experiences in conjunction with the 2020 AVCA Virtual Convention, December 16-19 (With all 2020 AVCA Diversity Award winners being invited to in-person programming at the 2021 AVCA Convention in Columbus, Ohio). Recipients will also be integrated into the AVCA Diversity Award winner alumni program that consists of continuing education, relationship building, and mentoring upon completion of the initial programming.”