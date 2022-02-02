Call it a victory for the small schools.
The Central Section will do away with the controversial computer ratings in which MaxPreps rankings were used to determine the seedings and divisions for fall sports. The section will basically go back to the old way to determine the divisions for this winter's basketball and soccer playoffs.
The Central Section Board of Managers voted 27-16 on Tuesday in Visalia to go back to the format of placing teams in each division for basketball and soccer.
The projected divisions have been set and teams can appeal where they have been placed by 10 a.m. Friday. The divisions will be finalized and posted by 4 p.m. Monday. Playoffs will begin February 15.
For fall sports, the Central Section playoff divisions and seedings were determined by performance and strength of schedule with determined the MaxPreps rankings. This was a problem for small schools like the Strathmore High football team that kept moving up the rankings because of its success and strength of schedule.
Strathmore went 10-0 during the regular season, beating bigger schools Roosevelt, Monache and Sunnyside in the process. Because of that, SHS, normally a Division V school, was placed in Division III.
Because of the playoff structure, Strathmore flirted with being seeded near the bottom of Division II, which would have placed it in a playoff game against a much higher seeded and bigger school in the playoffs.
Coaches at smaller schools were also indicating a hesitancy to schedule bigger schools to avoid the potential of being placed in a higher division if they beat that bigger school.
Another small school affected by the playoff structure in the fall was Dos Palos who was placed in Division II in football against Bullard, Bakersfield, Clovis North and Clovis East.
For the winter playoffs there will be an open four-team division in basketball in which basically what will be determined as the four best teams in the section will compete. There will be eight teams in Division I and 16 teams in Divisions 2 and 5. For the soccer playoffs there will be eight teams in Division I and 16 teams in Divisions 2-6.
Locally in boys basketball Monache and Porterville would compete in the Division II playoffs. Strathmore, Summit, Lindsay and Granite Hills would all compete Division V as basically schools are again being placed in divisions based on competitive balance.
In girls basketball Monache has been placed in Division II while Porterville has been placed in Division III. Lindsay has been placed in Division IV while Granite Hills, Strathmore and Summit have been placed in Division V.
In boys soccer Monache and Porterville have been placed in Division III, Lindsay has been placed in Division IV and Strathmore has been placed in Division VI.
In girls soccer, Monache has been placed in Division II, Porterville and Strathmore have been placed in Division IV and Lindsay has been placed in Division V.