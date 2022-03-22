Dane Odsather, who helped lead the Porterville High boys basketball team to an undefeated East Yosemite League season, has been named as the EYL Most Valuable Player.
Odsather was joined on the all-EYL first team by teammate Matthew River and Monache's Kaleb Salazar. Porterville's Adam Daguman and Erik Odsather and Monache's Brandan Garcia were named to the second team.
Odsather aveaged 21.5 points and seven rebounds a game in 10 EYL games. “Dane was both a leader on and off of the court,” PHS coach Lance Wallace said. “His hard work and passion for the game and our team was tremendous.”
Odsather was a part of three straight EYL championships for PHS. “A very special accomplishment,” Wallace said.
Salazar averaged 19.9 points, 2.2 assists and 3.1 steals a game for Monache while Garcia averaged 10.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.3 steals a game for the Marauders.
ALL-EYL TEAM:
MVP — Dane Odsather, PHS. First team — Matthew Rivera, PHS; Kaleb Salazar, Monache; Tim Robello, Tulare Western; Carmine Ficher, Tulare Western; Levi Jimenez, Mission Oak; Johnny Vega, Delano; Alex Garcia, Tulare Union.
Second team — Adam Daguman, PHS; Erik Odsather, PHS; Brandan Garcia, Monache; Rudy Navarro, Mission Oak; Malachi Ficher, Tulare Western; Damion Bello, Tulare Western; Anthony Mojarro, Delano.