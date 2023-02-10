There should be plenty of local soccer playoff action over the next couple of weeks.
Numerous local high school boys and girls soccer teams received high seeds in the CIF Central Section Playoffs. The seeds were released on Friday.
The Lindsay High and Granite Hills boys soccer teams received the highest seed among Orange Belt teams as both were seeded No. 2 in Division II and IV, respectively. Porterville and Strathmore also received top four seeds in the playoffs. All playoff games are scheduled to be played at 6 p.m.
LHS finished the regular season at 20-4-4 and 6-0-2 to win the East Sequoia League. The Cardinals will host No. 15 seed San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.
With a win the Cardinals would host either No. 7 Independence or No. 10 Clovis East. If it gets that far, Lindsay would host three playoff games, including the semifinals where it could host No. 3 Mission Oak. The semifinals will be played on February 21.
Kerman is the No. 1 seed. If Kerman is upset and Lindsay makes it to the championship game the Cardinals would host the finals on either February 24 or 25.
Granite Hills is the No. 2 seed in Division IV and will host No. 15 Roosevelt at Rankin Stadium on Tuesday. With a win the Grizzlies would advance to face either No. 7 Sierra Pacific or No. 10 Frontier on Thursday.
The Grizzlies would also host the semifinals if they make it that far and are looking at potentially hosting No. 3 Lemoore on February 21. Riverdale is the No. 1 seed.
If Riverdale is upset and Granite makes it that far it would host the championship game on February 24 or 25. The Grizzlies finished the season at 15-6-4 and 4-2-2 in the ESL.
Porterville received the No. 3 seed in Division III and will host Edison on Tuesday. PHS finished the season at 14-7-4 and 5-3-2 in the East Yosemite League.
With a win PHS would host either No. 6 Mendota or No. 11 Selma on Thursday. If they make it to the semifinals the Panthers are looking at playing at No. 2 McLane on February 21. If McLane is upset and if PHS gets that far, it would host the semifinals. Wasco is the No. 1 seed.
Strathmore received the No. 4 seed in Division VI, which has actually turned into a tough bracket as for some reason Bakersfield Christian has been placed in Division VI and is the No. 1 seed. Strathmore finished the season at 10-9-2 and second in the ESL at 6-1-1.
The Spartans will host No. 13 North on Tuesday. With a win SHS would host either No. 5 Taft or No. 12 California City on Thursday.
If Strathmore makes it that far it's likely looking at a semifinal game at No. 1 Bakersfield Christian on February 21.
For the girls, PHS has received the No. 3 seed in Division V and will host No. 14 Mammoth on Wednesday. With a win the Panthers would host either No. 6 Caruthers and No. 11 Matilda Torres on Friday.
Granite Hills is the No. 7 seed in Division V and could be looking at facing PHS in the semifinals. Granite will host No. 10 Immanuel on Wednesday.
With a win Granite would likely head to No. 2 Arvin on Friday. If the Grizzlies pull off the upset that could possibly set up a semifinal game with PHS on February 21.
If Arvin and PHS make it that far Porterville would travel to Arvin for the semifinals. PHS finished the season at 10-10-2 and 5-4-1 in the EYL while Granite finished at 14-9-2 and 4-2-2 in the ESL.
Lindsay received the No. 7 seed in Division IV and will host No. 10 Chowchilla on Wednesday. With a win the Cardinals are looking to traveling to No. 2 Fowler on Friday. The Cardinals finished 19-6-3 and won the ESL title at 5-1-2.
Strathmore received the No. 6 seed in Division VI and will host No. 11 McFarland on Wednesday. With a win the Spartans would likely travel to No. 3 Rosamond on Friday. SHS finished 12-11 overall.
Monache received the No. 16 seed in Division III and will travel to No. 1 Exeter on Wednesday. With the upset Monache would travel to No. 8 Morro Bay or No. 9 El Diamante on Friday.