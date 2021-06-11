Monache's Aislin Taylor pulled off a difficult Valley qualifying trifecta at the Central Section East Area Track Championships on Wednesday in Exeter.
Taylor led an effort in which several athletes from the City of Porterville were able to qualify for the Valley Championships. Ruby Fiori was also able to qualify for Valley in three events for Monache. Kelci Seaman also had a strong meet, running on Monache's 4x100 and 4x400 relays that qualified for Valley, and also put herself in position to qualify for Valley in the triple jump.
“It was an exciting night and Ruby, Kelci and Aislin were our stars that shined the brightest,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said.
The top three finishers in each of the four area meets qualify for the Valley meet. A total of 18 athletes in each event qualify for Valley as the top six non-automatic qualifying marks from the area meets also qualify for the Valley meet.
Taylor finished second in the 800 in the area meet in 5:15.01 in what Ishida described as a fast back and forth race between Taylor and Sanger's Sienna Bianchi, who won in 5:09.17 Taylor also won the 3,200 by nearly 45 seconds, finishing in 11:15.95.
She also ran a leg on Monache's 4x400 relay which qualified for Valley by finishing third. Taylor, Riley Beeman, Janessa Alba and Seaman finished in a season best 4:30.33. Seaman was able to secure the third place finish when she ran a 1:02.70 leg to come from 15 meters back to overtake Golden West for third.
Alba, Seaman, Beeman and Fiori finished third in 52.61 in the 4x100 relay as Ishida said Fiori ran an outstanding anchor leg to secure the third place finish.
Fiori won the long jump at 16-5 and finished third in the triple jump at 33-9. “Very cold conditions threw off many athletes, but Fiori adjusted well in the long (jump),” Ishida said.
Seaman finished fourth in the triple jump at 32-10 ½ and will have to wait to see if she's also a Valley qualifier in three events.
As it stands now, Seaman has the fourth best non-automatic qualifying mark. If the fourth, fifth and sixth place finishers at Friday's South Area Meet all don't have better marks than Seaman, then Seaman will also qualify for the Valley meet in the triple jump.
Other Valley qualifiers for Monache were Madyn Shaffer who placed third in the pole vault at 9-2 and Itzel Barrios, who took second in the discus.
For Porterville's boys, Gustavo Medina and Doug Valek qualified for Valley. Medina qualified in the 100 high hurdles when he finished second in 16.71. Valek qualified in the triple jump when he finished third at 40-7 ½. Valek also placed fifth in the long jump at 20-2 ½.
Other top performers included for Monache, Ian Queenan, who placed fourth in the 1600 in 4:37.28 and Adrian Martinez, who placed sixth in the 800 in 2:01.83. Porterville's Joshua Meneses took sixth in the 1600 in 4:42.01 and seventh in the 3200 in 10:17.78.