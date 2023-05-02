The NU Breed Volleyball Summer Session is back for another exciting year. Designed for female athletes in grades 6-8, the summer athletic event is the perfect way to learn basic skills in a fun and engaging environment.
With the help of excellent coaches, participants will fine-tune their skills and build valuable life skills along the way. The program includes 3 local tournaments, allowing athletes to showcase their skills and compete against other talented players.
To learn more about this exciting opportunity, email info@nubreedvbc.org or call coach Job, (562) 413-3444.