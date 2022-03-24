NU Breed Volleyball hosted two girls' volleyball events on March 12-13 and March 19-20 to honor Indigenous People in the South Valley.
Porterville City Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo, Yokut Tribal Member, blessed the athletes and event before play began.
The Tule Athletes were recognized before the start of play. Many Tule athletes play on club and school teams vital to their teams' success.
Club teams and fans supported both events, with about 100 athletes playing each weekend. NU Breed looks to expand the number of teams next club season.
The NU Breed club sponsor, Smack Sportswear, donated the Championship shirts to the winning teams.
“We appreciate all the people who supported our efforts to honor the Indigenous people in our area,” said NU Breed Volleyball Club president Job Lara. “NU Breed is grateful for the support by the Tule River Tribes for the logo used for the tournament.”
NU Breed Volleyball has another event coming up as it will hold the first Make A Difference Pop-Up Event to be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23 in Lindsay. NU Breed Volleyball is also looking for vendors to participate in the event. Cost for vendors is $50.
The Pop-Up event is being held to help NU Breed athletes pay fees for playing club volleyball.
For more event details, contact Janá, jana@nubreedvbc.org. Those who are interested in being a vendor can go to www.nubreedvbc.org.