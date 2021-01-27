Lindsay schedules XC meet for Feb. 10
High school sports got a thumbs up to begin competition this week when Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted regional stay-at-home orders across the state on Monday.
Newsom directly addressed youth sports in his press conference, saying, “Certain youth sports can resume for competition, in particular, with again, modifications and considerations.”
Since Tulare County is in the state’s COVID-19 purple tier, or widespread category, the high school sports that are allowed to begin competitions are low contact, purple-tiered sports: cross country, golf, tennis, swim and dive, and track and field.
Lindsay High School athletic director, John Caesar, said the East Sequoia League -- the league the Cardinals compete in -- is currently working together on schedules, but the team does have their first ESL meet scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10.
“The only thing I would add is the East Sequoia League has made a pledge to each other, a commitment, that we will make decisions as a league, so we are meeting next week to solidify our schedules with the changes to the tiers now,” Caesar said. “We will be meeting next Friday to look at all the other sports schedules and to finalize those. But cross country is starting. Our first match is set up for February 10.”
Even with a date set, Caesar did make a point to add, “Anything can change, and everything is in pencil.”
Following Newsom’s order to lift the regional stay-at-home orders, Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency (TCHHSA) also confirmed that sports deemed low contact by the state can resume.
“With the stay-at-home order being lifted, physical conditioning, practice, skill-building, and training that can be conducted outdoors, with 6 feet of physical distancing, and within stable cohorts are authorized regardless of county tier status. As it pertains to competitions, only sports classified as low contact can resume practices, trainings, or competition,” Carrie Monteiro, TCHHSA’s public information officer, said in an email.
Sports specified by the state as low contact are: archery, badminton, biking, bocce, corn hole, cross country, dance (no contact), disc golf, golf, ice and roller skating (no contact), lawn bowling, martial arts (no contact), physical training programs (e.g., yoga, Zumba, Tai chi), pickleball (singles), rowing/crew (with one person), running, shuffleboard, skeet shooting, skiing and snowboarding, snowshoeing, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, and walking and hiking.
All sports are still expected to follow the guidelines released by the California Department of Health, and the CIF for high school sports.
The CDPH guidelines can be found here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/outdoor-indoor-recreational-sports.aspx.
CIF guidelines are here: https://cifstate.org/covid-19/All_Sports_Guidelines.pdf.