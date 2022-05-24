Monte Moore took it to another gear to place 7th in the 800 meters at the CIF Central Section Masters meet this past weekend.
Josiah Perez also placed 15th in the 110 meter high hurdles for the Marauders.
The Top 18 qualifiers from the Division 1-4 Valley meets qualified for the Masters meet me Perez narrowly qualified in the 110 hurdles from the Division II meet.
Moore received his shot at the race after qualifying as an alternate. A San Luis Obispo athlete dropped the race and Moore was seeded 16th.
The race went out at a quick 27 second 200 and put the leader at 56 seconds for the first lap with Moore a few meters back in 4th place. He stuck to his plan and worked hard on the second lap to pull to third with 200 meters left and then he turned on his trademark kick.
The runners from Bakersfield and Edison held him off until there was about 100 meters left. Moore found another gear and ran a huge personal record of 1:58.06, just shy of the Monache Frosh/Soph record of 1:57.85 held by Isaiah Sotelo. The time was the third best all time at Monache.
Moore won the first heat by a relatively large margin of .8 seconds. The fast heat produced 6 faster times with Noah Ray of Buchanan with the fastest time of 1:54.78. Moore's new personal best placed him 7th.
“Monte reached a new level of focus during the week,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said. “We changed the training a little to simulate the speed and he ran a very smart race. He was fast, yet conserved a great deal of energy. He is very good about not getting caught up in the excitement until he is ready to attack. He let a few battles unfold in front of him and then took the last 200 meters.
“He had an amazing season. He has a very strong work ethic and is very intelligent. He ran the race of his life on one of the biggest stages he has run at so far. He learned a lot from some of the bigger races of his young career."
Perez placed 15th with a personal best 16.12.“Josiah really prepared well this year and fine-tuned a tremendous improvement in his final high school race,” Ishida said. “It was a very competitive race and Josiah was extremely happy with the results. He really proved he was worthy of making this final."
Perez will be moving on to The College of the Sequoias next year to play football and run the hurdles for the track team.