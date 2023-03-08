Porterville High's Andrew Moody was named as the East Yosemite League's Most Valuable Player in boys basketball.
Moody was honored for helping to lead PHS to its fifth straight EYL title and the 5-10 senior guard also helped lead Porterville to the Valley Division II finals at Selland Arena and a state playoff berth. Porterville finished the season at 23-11.
Also named to the first team was Moody's teammate Erik Odsather and Monache's Brandan Garcia, who averaged 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists. 3.8 steals and 1.3 blocks this season for the Marauders.
Named to the second team for PHS was Cooper Fish and Camden Hayes while sophomore Ty Baxter was named to the second team for Monache. Baxter averaged 11.4 points a game for the Marauders.
Honorable mention selections were Porterville's Jace Balangue and Monache's Jared Ojeda.
ALL-EYL
MVP — Andrew Moody, PHS. First team — Erik Odsather, PHS; Jagar Brooks, Golden West; Santana Guijarro, El Diamante; Brandan Garcia, Monache; Israel Briggs, Mt. Whitney; Dominic Pineda, Mt. Whitney; Cooper Schimpf, El Diamante.
Second team — Jayden Dillihunt, Mt. Whitney; Cole Gilchrist, Redwood; Mat Moza, Redwood; Ethan Rich, Golden West; Ty Baxter, Monache; Cooper Fish, PHS; Evan Galley, Redwood; Ernie Morales, El Diamante; Camden Haynes, PHS.
Honorable mention — Ace Kee, Redwood; John Chavez, El Diamante; Josiah Simmons, Mt. Whitney; Jared Ojeda, Monache; Hector Aguilera, Golden West; Elijah Martinez, El Diamante; Ray Corona, Mt. Whitney; Jace Balangue, PHS.