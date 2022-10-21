The Monache boys cross country team couldn't pull off the upset against Redwood this time in Thursday's East Yosemite League meet at Visalia's Mooney Grove.
Meanwhile as of right now, the Porterville High boys have the top two runners in the EYL in Alesandro Escarzaga and Dominic Welsh.
After upsetting Redwood in two previous meets this season, the Marauders this time were edge by Redwood 44-53. PHS was third with 72 points, Mt. Whitney was fourth with 99 points and Golden West was fifth with 150 points.
With Monache and Redwood each winning one of the two EYL meets, Monache is still tied for first with the Randers in the EYL standings.
Escarzaga and Welsh both had outstanding times as Escarzaga won in 16:07 and Welsh was second in 16:13 over the 3.1-mile course.
Freshman Conner Machado had a strong effort for Monache with a personal best of 16:31 to take fourth. Monache's runners also placed eighth, 11th, 13th and 17th.
Monte Moore was eighth with a solid 16:46, Salvador Martinez was 11th with a person best 16:49, Jake Estrada was 13th with a personal best 17:00, Joey Toledo was 17th in 17:25, Devin Marino was 18th with a personal best of 17:26 and Alberto Andrade was 21st with a personal best of 17:31.
The Monache girls were edged out for third by two points by Golden West as the Marauders ended up fourth with 77 points to Golden West's 75. Redwood dominated to win with 24 points. Monache and Golden West are now tied for third in the EYL standings
A highlight for Monache was Magy Marcelo's aggressive run to place seventh with a personal best of 21:11. "It was wonderful to see Magy with the top girls from Redwood and El Diamante,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said.
Ishida said she went out a little too fast, running a 19:30 pace. “She was able to hang on for seventh, but it showed what a great attitude she has,” Ishida said. “She is still getting in shape and I am excited to see what she can do."
El Diamante was second with 58 points.
"We thought we could pull out another victory, but came up a little short on the last mile,” said Ishida about his boys. “Redwood is a fantastic Division I team that is very well coached. They usually dominate the WYL, so to get within 9 points was not bad.
“We had some injury issues, but we are headed in the right direction. Sometimes you need to take one on the chin to wake up and perform at your best.”
Ishida also praised Machado. “We needed heroes today and Conner stepped up. It was a growth experience for us all."