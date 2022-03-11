The Monache baseball team has gotten off to a strong start to the season as it has gone 7-2-1 so far. And the highlight of the season came its last game on Monday in a 13-0 win over Shafter in the Wasco Tournament.
In that game, Richie Bailey pitched a no-hitter in the contest that was called after five innings. Over five innings, Bailey struck out 12 and walked two.
Bailey allowed four base runners in the game with the other two base runners coming on strikeouts. One hitter reached base due to catcher's interference and the other reached base on Bailey's first strikeout of the game.
But what's more Bailey outpitched Shafter's Luke Rodriguez, a junior pitcher who has verbally committed to Stanford. “He absolutely outpitched him,” Monache coach A.J. Watts said.
While not all the runs were earned, Monache touched Rodriguez for six runs over three innings. Watts said Rodriguez's fastball was in the 91-92 mph range against his team.
“He had fantastic stuff but not great command,” Watts said. “We did a very, very nice job against the Shafter kid.”
Among the offensive leaders against Rodriguez and Shafter were Zach Milhous, who went 3-for-3 and Jayson Castillo, who was 2-for-2.
Over his last 10 innings, Bailey has allowed just one hit on two complete outings. In his previous outing before facing Shafter, Bailey allowed just one hit over five innings while striking out 11 and walking one in a game that was called after five innings in the Mills/Voigt Tournament in Exeter. Monache beat Lindsay 12-0.