The Monache wrestling team has had a solid start to the season, more than holding its own in two tough events, the Downey 32 Tournament held December 10 and 11 at Downy High School and the Zinkin Classic held at Buchanan High School this past weekend.
At the Downey 32, Monache had 9 out of a possible 14 wrestlers attend and the team finished in 3rd out of 32 teams with178 points. Milikan High School won with 232.5 points.
Out of the 9 wrestlers that attended, six Monache wrestlers made the finals: 113 Jacob Estrada, 132 Jacob Perez, 138 Wanderlei Whittington, 145 Edgar Batres, 152 Anthony Estrada and 220 Dagan Allee. Overall Monache finished with 3 champions and three runner-ups.
Jacob Estrada, Wanderlei Whittington, and Edgar Batres ended up as champions while Anthony Estrada, Jacob Perez and Allee took second.
Monache's remaining three wrestlers all wrestled extremely close matches as Adrian Galvan went 2-2 at 126, Diego Castillo went 2-2 at 160 and Jonathan Newsom went 0-2.
“I thought for this being our opening competition, the boys showed they were hungry for their first High School challenge in nearly two years,” Monache coach Arthur Demerath said. “To be able to have six out of nine make it to the finals really showed we have something very special going on, and I look forward to the remainder of the season.”
The Zinkin Classic is renowned as being one of the toughest tournaments in the beginning of the year. The tournament boasted 10 out of the top 20 ranked teams in the state. Monache had 5 wrestlers in the tournament, and finished in 20th out of 52 teams. The team champion was Buchanan, who's currently ranked No. 1 in the state and highly ranked nationally.
At 113 pounds Jacob Estrada a freshmen ranked 35th in the state, went 2-2, and finished in the top 12. Estrade had a big victory over Buchanan's Julian Jaramillo who's currently ranked 30th. The match went to sudden death overtime with the score tied 5-5 and Estrada was able to score an escape for the win.
At 126 Galvan, a senior, went 1-2. Galvan was winning his third match of the day 7-1 but had to default due to injury..
At 152 Anthony Estrada, a senior ranked 20th at 145, went 2-2. After losing his opening round match, Estrada bounced back with two solid wins in a row before losing his fourth match of the day to Patrick Pardola of Northview High.
At 132 Perez, a freshman ranked 21st, went 4-2 overall and finished seventh. Perez started the day with two decisive wins by pinning both opponents in the first period. In his third match he was pitted against the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the state, Dario Lemus of Clovis, and although he put up a battle, Perez was defeated by Lemus.
Perez came back through the consolations and after winning his next match, he lost a close match 9-6 to the 9th ranked Sean Solis of Fountain Valley, That lost put Perez in the battle for 7th and 8th and he overcame his opponent Tyson Escobedo of Righetti 7-4 to take seventh.
At 138 Whittington, a junior and ranked 12th, went 5-2 and also placed seventh. Whittington, after starting with a fall against his first opponent, lost his next match to Frontier's Cooper Riley.
Whittington bounced back mightily and won three consecutive matches in dominating fashion, with two wins by pin and one by points. One of those wins by pin was over 24th ranked opponent Beau Priest of Bakersfield.
In his 6th match of the competition, Whittington was pitted against Noah Elliott of Chaminade who's ranked No. 15 at the same weight. In a good back and forth battle Whittington came up short and lost 9-5.
That loss put Whittington into 7/8 placing and once again he dominated his opponent, David Arroyo of Reedley, winning 6-2 to be awarded seventh.