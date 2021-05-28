The Monache boys and girls track teams swept their dual meet against Porterville High on Wednesday at Rankin Stadium.
Monache track and field defeated both the both the boys and girls Porterville squads by scores of 94-32 and 87-49 respectively. The Monache girls continued their undefeated dual streak in EYL with the win and go into the league championship meet in first place and in the driver's seat for their first EYL win since 1998.
Ruby Fiori, ranked sixth in the Valley in the triple jump, had an outstanding effort in the event on Wednesday with a person record of 35-5. She also won the long jump with an outstanding mark and person record of 16-8, moving her into 10th place in the Valley. Fiori ended up winning four events as she won the high jump and ran a leg of the winning 4x100 relay, which finished in 53.39.
"It was a solid performance from the girls that continued to unselfishly work in the maximum allowable events to pull in points,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said. “They do not take anyone lightly and are always looking for personal bests.
“Most of these girls are graduating and they have shown a great deal of maturity and focus during a very hectic time. I am very proud of the way they are keeping together."
Porterville's boys won the 1,600 in 4:37.41, led by Josh Meneses, who outkicked Adrian Martinez and Ian Queenan.
"Adrian and Ian really fought for every second of their races and felt a little down after the 1600, but managed to get us points back in the 800 and 3200."
Porterville was hurt by an injury to top sprinter Tyler White who pulled up after leading PHS to a win in the 4x100 relay.
Monache's Jace Gastelum won the 100 while Porterville's Elias Pompa took second. Monache's Mathew Barba had a personal best of 132 feet in the discus.
"He came straight from an AP Computer Science test and launched a winner,” Ishida said. “We were a little worried that he might not make it, but it really worked out well."
Monache's Jayden Torres won the 300 hurdles while Porterville's Gustavo Medina Magana was second. Torres also won the 200 with his first ever effort in the event and finished in 24.97. Brody Davis was second.
"We have not been able to beat their sprinters all year long and Jace and Jayden really stepped up big for us in the two most important events of track and field.,” Ishida said. “I think everyone dreams of being a 100 and 200 runner. It was nice to see the spark that really lifted the team back up."
Monache's Anthony Estrada led the distance events, with a big personal record in the 800 of 2:02.31. The Marauders went 1-2-3 in the pole vault led by Yance Williams.
Jorge Bernardino won the shot put with a personal best of 42-8 for Monache.
"The throwers and pole vaulters have kept us in meets all year long,” Ishida said. “The sweep in the pole vault and the discuss was important for us and made the win possible."