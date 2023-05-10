The Monache softball team got back on track on Tuesday with a 6-1 win at Mt. Whitney.
Monache improved to 15-8 and 6-3 in the East Yosemite League. The Marauders will finish the regular season when they host arch rival Porterville High at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
“I’m excited for the Porterville game,” Monache coach Dave Koontz.
Koontz is also looking forward to the postseason although he said he didn’t know what division his team will be in. But he added,
“Whatever division it is I don’t think anybody wants to play us. But first Porterville.”
Koontz also said he believes his team will be on the road for the playoffs. “I’m thinking we’re going to travel in the playoffs,” Koontz said.
Danica Sanchez was the winning pitcher, striking out six while allowing just two hits. “She pitched a really, really fine game,” Koontz said.
Monache took a 1-0 lead in the third on Jaydin Sabol’s home run. The Marauders went up 4-0 in the fourth on the strength of 2 RBI by Sareena Lemus, who had two hits, including a double.
Kaylee Lisenberry added a two-run homer in the sixth that gave Monache a 6-0 lead.