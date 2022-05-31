The Monache softball team has been designated as the favorite to win the city of Porterville's first title ever at the state or regional level.
Monache received the No. 1 seed for the Southern California State Regional Division IV playoffs in seedings that were announced by the California Interscholastic Federation on Sunday. As the No. 1 seed, Monache received a bye in the first round of the playoffs.
Monache will host the winner between No. 4 seed Chavez of San Fernando and No. 5 seed Elsinore in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday. With a win, the Marauders would advance to the regional champion game in which they would host at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Monache could face Orange Cove, which is the No. 2 seed, in the championship game on Saturday. Orange Cove will host No. 7 seed Legacy of South Gate today.
The small school of Orange Cove has gone 26-6 this season, including 11-0 in the West Sequoia League. Orange Cove advanced to the regional playoffs with a 10-0 win over Mission Prep in its Central Section championship game.
Orange Cove has more than held its own against larger schools this season. Fowler is a common opponent of Orange Cove and Monache.
Orange Cove won two of three against Fowler, beating the Redcats 7-4 and 10-7 in eight innings and losing to Fowler 3-2. Monache won at Fowler 2-1 in the Central Section Division III semifinals to advance to the championships game.
In the championship game, Monache beat Wasco 2-0 at Margie Wright Field to win the Valley title and advance to the regional championships.
Chavez is 20-10 on the season and went 12-0 in the East Valley League. Chavez beat Legacy 6-2 in their section title game.
Elsinore went 21-8 this season and finished 5-3 in the Inland Valley League. Elsinore lost in its section title game to Hillcrest 5-4.
Hillcrest is the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 seed Escondido Charter today. Hillcrest went 18-14 on the season, including 7-8 in league play against a tough schedule.
Escondido Charter is 23-4 and finished 8-0 in the Coastal League. Escondido beat Tri-City Christian 4-3 in its section title game to advance to regionals.
Monache has gone 23-7-1 on the season and went 8-2 in the East Yosemite League. Morgan Hunter has been a leader at the plate and on the mound for the Marauders.
Hunter has hit .460 this season with six home runs, three triples, 16 doubles and 41 RBI. Among the other offensive leaders for Monache has been Arianna Rivas, who has hit .371 this season.
On the mound Hunter has allowed 17 earned runs in 121.1 innings this season for a 0.98 earned run average. She has 122 strikeouts.