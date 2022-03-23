The Monache softball team would face off against the Exeter Monarchs and would go on to win 16-6. The Marauders would all get a hit in this game and would improve 6-3-1.
Taking the first inning with some jitters the Marauders weren't able to hold the Monarchs who would lead 2-0 going into the top of the second. The Marauders started settling down and began to work smoothly together. First up to bat would be Jessica Bateas who, after a first hit that went foul, would smash the second pitch thrown her way and reach first.
Following her, Kaylee Lisenbery would make a bunt that threw the Monarchs for a loop. Lisenbery would run all the way to third and Bateas would run home long before the Monarchs returned the ball to the pitcher. Mackenzie Haslam would usher Lisenbery home, tying the game 2-2.
The Marauders would then take to the field with Ali Andrighetto setting up on the pitcher's mound. With what looked to be easy Ali would strike out the first two Monarchs and the third would hit the ball high and it would be caught.
Morgan Hunter would take to bat and on her first pitch she would slam it into left field and take first. Bryton Loflin would hit two foul balls before she would land a solid hit and advance to first.
Lisenbery would then land a mighty blow that would escort Hunter and Bateas all the way home and she ended up at third, giving Monache a 4-2 lead.
The Monarchs weren't done yet and would land some solid hits and one run before the Marauders would switch pitchers to Monea Pasades. With the loaded Pasades would get three outs as the Monarchs tied the game 4-4.
The fourth inning would prove fruitful for the Marauders as this would be their highest scoring inning in the game. A solid start from Lisenbery as she would land a hit and take first.
Sia Bamos would take the bat and after two balls and two strikes she would land a devastating hit into far right field to score Lisenbery. A long series of pitches went to Ana Rivas who brought home Bamos.
Rivas Mendoza and Lisenbery would all also score during the inning. The next two innings would be hard for the Monarchs with Morgan Hunter striking out multiple hitters along with Haslam as she switched in during the top of the fifth. The final margin for the Marauders would come from a solid hit by Loflin letting Hunter round second and third before scoring to end the game 16-6.
“I'm pretty happy today, everyone contributed and played so well.” Monache coach Dave Koontz said “We swapped the girls around a lot today but they all did such a solid job. Morgan (Hunter) took the day, she's our number one pitcher but Mac (Haslam) and Ali (Andrighetto) stood up and struck out some good batters from the Monarchs.
“This was a team win and even though we had some jitters in the first inning, we had a walk and two errors, we started to calm down and settle into our routine. We say the plays make the game and the winning or losing will just happen after. But like I said this was fine work by the ladies leading into the double header we have with Taft.”