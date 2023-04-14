Monache softball coach Dave Koontz couldn’t have been happier with his team’s play.
“I’m just thrilled,” said Koontz after his team beat El Diamante 10-3 on Thursday. “They played an all-around excellent, excellent game.”
Monache put it together in all three aspects of the game as it had an outstanding effort hitting, pitching and defense.
The Marauders did make one error that led to two unearned runs but was otherwise perfect on defense. “Defensively we were almost flawless,” Koontz said.
Winning pitcher Makenzie Haslam scattered six hits over six innings while allowing one earned run. Alyssa Hernandez finished up, pitching a scoreless 7th inning.
As far as the offense “We just really pounded the ball,” Koontz said. “Our bats are really coming alive.”
Among the leaders was Jadin Sabol who went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, four RBI and two runs. “She’s just pounding the ball,” Koontz said.
Kaylee Lisenberry also went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Koontz said if his team continues to play the way it did on Thursday “we can beat just about anybody.”