There were no signs of residual effects from arguably the toughest loss of the season for the Monache softball team.
Monache rebounded from a "really, really tough loss" said MHS coach Dave Koontz by routing Mt. Whitney 12-2 on Thursday at home. The Marauders improved to 12-6 and 3-1 in the East Yosemite League.
Monache is in second in the EYL behind 4-0 Redwood and the reason why is a 2-1 loss for the Marauders at Redwood on Tuesday.
But Monache came back strong against the Pioneers winning by the mercy rule in a game that was called after six innings.
Makenzie Haslem had an outstanding all-around game for Monache, holding MW to one run on just three hits over five innings. Alysa Hernandez pitched the sixth inning for the Marauders.
Koontz said Haslem continued to throw strikes and kept the Pioneer hitters off balance. He added in Haslem, Hernandez and Danika Sanchez, he has three excellent pitchers who can "match up with anybody."
Haslem was also outstanding at the plate going 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs. Also for Monache Ele Franklin went 3-for-3 with three RBI and Deveyn Emerson went 3-for-5 with two RBI and three runs.
"I'm really starting to like this team a lot," Koontz said.