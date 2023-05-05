This one may have been the toughest loss of all.
The Monache softball real fell 4-3 to East Yosemite League front runner Redwood on Thursday at home. Monache fell to 14-9 on the year and 5-3 in the EYL.
All theee of Monache’s EYL losses have come by one run. MHS also lost to El Diamante 2-1 on Tuesday and Redwood 2-1 in their first meeting.
Monache led 1-0 going into the seventh inning behind the pitching of Makenzie Haslem.
“We played spotless ball,” Monache coach Dave Koontz said.
But Koontz said he made the decision to pull Haslem in favor of Alysa Hernandez in the seventh. Koontz, though, also said Hernandez should have gotten the save.
But Monache made three errors behind her that led to three unearned runs and Redwood taking a 4-1 lead.
“We just made too many errors,” Koontz said. “Defensively we fell apart.”
But Monache was able to fight back in the seventh although a running mistake on the vases also cost the Marauders a chance at the win.
“I was very, very proud of the girls,” said Koontz, commenting on how his team fought back.
Haslem ended up allowing no runs on four hits and struck out five through six inninfs. “She just pitched an outstanding game,” Koontz said.
Monache also outhit Redwood 8-5. Avery Smith’s RBI single gave Monache a 1-0 lead.
Ele Franklin went 2-for-4 with a run scored and Devyn Emerson went 1-for-3 for the Marauders. Koontz also said Emerson played outstanding defense in center field as well.