After stranding the bases loaded in the first MHS freshman Bryton Loflin got things started with a HR to left. Monache would threaten again in the inning but left the bases stranded for the 2nd straight inning.
Selma would tie things up in the bottom of the 3rd after a bad hop double by Hannah Garcia scored Marissa Vasquez.
Monache would use the long ball again to regain the lead as Kailyn Castle hit a solo homer to give the Marauders a 2-1 lead.
Selma responded with 2 in the bottom of the 4th as Bianca Estrada had an RBI groundout and a Marauder error led to a run that put Selma up 3-2.
The wheels came off for MHS in the bottom of the 5th as starting pitcher Morgan Hunter hit the leadoff batter Maliyah Cerda and then walked Khamara Dement. After striking out Hannah Garcia a wild pitch followed by a 2 run single by Jadyn Hurtado made it 5-2 and then an RBI single by Melissa Cerda scored Hurtado and chased Hunter, giving Selma a 6-2 advantage. The Bears added a run on back to back wild pitches by Ally Andrighetto to take a 7-2 lead into the 6th.
The Marauders didn’t go down without a fight as they came back and scored 4 runs in the top of the 6th. Oriana Gutierrez had a 2 run single and that was followed by an RBI single by Jalene Villarreal. That forced a pitching change as Rose Flores came on for Selma with runners on 1st and 2nd and only 1 out. Flores got Evelyn Perez to pop out to short and Villarreal thought the ball was going to drop and was picked off of 2nd to end the threat.
Monache had a chance in the 7th as Hunter reached on an error and pinch runner Sophia Mendoza was moved over to 2nd on a fielders choice. Castle who was 3-3 on the day was then intentionally walked which left things in the hands of Ana Rivas who grounded out to end the Monache threat and their season.
Monache had 12 hits on the afternoon but missed out on some early chances and ended up stranding 11 runners.
Castle led the way offensively with 3 hits and reached base in all 5 plate appearances.
Emilee Sanchez picked up the win for Selma who moves on to the semi-finals next week and will host Centennial who upset the No. 2 seed Garces 5-2. Hunter suffered the loss for Monache who finished 16-11 on the season.
Despite a tough year Marauder head coach Dave Koontz is proud of the Marauder family. “It’s been a tough year for the players, coaches, and parents. We have come through it well and I am proud of the girls for fighting until the end and I look forward to next year.”