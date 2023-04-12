Even though it was “kind of a stinker” Monache softball coach Dave Koontz still had “Good Vibrations” about his team.
Monache came back for a 16-7 win against Golden West on Tuesday to open East Yosemite League play and improve to 10-5 on the season.
Monache trailed 7-4 but exploded for 10 runs in the fifth inning to take a 14-7 lead.
Koontz said starting pitcher Danika Sanchez actually pitched well but his team made too many errors behind her. Alysa Hernandez came on in relief and also pitched well, Koontz said. Hernandez picked up the win.
“I’m pretty happy with our pitchers,” Koontz said.
Koontz was also pleased with his offense as Monache had a number of players with multiple hits. Among the leaders were Devyn Emerson who was 3-for-4 with three runs two RBI and Jaydin Sabol who was 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBI.
“Our bats were really good,” Koontz said.
But Golden West also scored six unearned runs. “It was kind of a stinker,” said Koontz about his defense. “We made too many errors.”
Still Koontz likes what he sees overall from his team. “ I have good vibrations about this team,” Koontz said.