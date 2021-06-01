Tulare Western took advantage of two errors to score an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the Monache softball team 4-3 on Monday in Tulare.
“Great game,” Monache coach Dave Koontz said. “We shot ourselves in the foot again.”
Morgan Hunter went the distance for Monache, allowing two earned runs on six hits. Western scored an earn run in the first inning and two runs in the second to take a 3-0 lead.
Monache came back to tie the game 3-3 when it scored two runs in the third and one in the fourth. During the third inning rally Hunter was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on Kailyn Castle's RBI single.
The Marauders tied it in the fourth on Jessica Batres' RBI bunt single. Monache was held to four hits. Jalene Villarreal had a hit and a run and Ana Rivas added a hit for MHS.
“A tough way to lose a game,” Koontz said. “We've had a lot of heartbreakers this year. But we'll keep our chins up.”
Monache ends the regular season at home against Porterville High at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.