Monache softball coach Dave Koontz said he kept giving the same answer when well wishers were asking him how he was doing after he coached his final game.
“I'm OK,” Koontz said.
Koontz who announced his retirement from coaching last week coached his final game on Tuesday when his No. 11 seeded Marauders lost at No. 6 seed Sanger 5-1 in the first round of the Division II Valley Playoffs.
Koontz said it would have been nice to go out on a winning note, but noted “we would have had to go 7-0 if I was going to win my last game,” he said about what it would take to win Valley and State titles.
“We lost to a better team,” Koontz said. “If I'm going to lose my final game I'd rather lose to a better team that beat us fair and square. I'm OK with losing to a better team in my final game.”
Koontz admitted it would have been a bitter pill to swallow if his team had lost its final regular season game against Porterville High but the fact his team was able to beat PHS in the regular season finale made the loss in his final game easier to take.
Sanger scored three runs in the second inning and two runs in the fifth to take a 5-1 lead. Monache scored its only run in the fourth when Ele Franklin doubled and Jessica Batres singled. Both Franklin and Batres had two hits.
Monache had eight hits but wasn't able to string them together at the right time. “We never put anything together,” Koontz said. “We had way too many strikeouts.”
But Koontz added his team played well defensively, committing no errors. “The girls never quit,” Koontz said. “The girls had their heads into it until the end.”
Koontz added about his final season, “It was a good season. I'm proud of my girls.” He added this year's squad was young and has a bright future.
He also said Danica Sanchez pitched well in defeat. “She pitched an excellent game,” he said.
All of the local teams fell in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday. In Division IV, No. 10 seed PHS was edged by McLane 4-3.
In Division V No. 11 seed Lindsay was edged by No. 6 seed Farmersville 11-10 and No. 13 Summit Collegiate High School feel to No. 4 Bishop 7-4. In Division VI No. 13 Strathmore fell to No. 4 South 15-5.