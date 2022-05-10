With a bright day at the Porterville High softball diamond, the Monache Marauders and PHS Panthers took to the field for a seven inning game.
MHS had a record of 16-7 while PHS had a record of 9-14. The Marauders and Panthers were neck and neck the majority of the game until the Marauders had a break away. The Marauders won the game 8-1.
The first inning had the first home run after Morgan Hunter took to the plate. The fifth pitch she saw had her name on it as she hammered the ball past the outfield and over the fence for a solo homer.
The second inning was a good stretch for the Panthers. Morgynn Wylie nailed a pitch straight into center field for a double. Following up was Sierra Mendoza who waited for just the right pitch to hammer out the ball to left field, bringing Wylie home and landing herself on second. The Panthers were then outed as the Marauders buckled down.
The Marauders fifth and sixth innings were their best with three runs each. Sophia Mendoza stepped up for the Marauders and walked. Hunter followed with a nice hit putting runners at first and second.
A powerful hit by Jessica Batres to left field brought Mendoza home. Bryton Loflin had her turn up to bat and blew away the second pitch thrown at her for a double. Kaylee Lisenberry was up next and followed her teammates to the batter's box. She had an easy time hitting the first pitch thrown her way to bring home Loflin and land at second before the end of the inning.
With the sixth inning in play, Arianna Rivas and Sophia Mendoza reached for the Marauders. Hunter stepped up to the plate and with a look of ease, sent the ball flying past the Panthers outfielders and over the fence for a three run home run.
“Our offense wasn't on point today, but we came on strong and held out the whole game.” PHS coach Jen Schoonover said. “It's always a great time playing against Monache, it doesn't matter who's in the lead, it's always intense and a game that always gives you a rush. We do have a short field here, our field is only 190f feet instead of the 260 and 230 at the other schools.
“So it's a bit easier to hit home runs here but it's what we have to work on. We had a few errors that we could have executed better on.”
“I have to give it up to the Panthers. They didn't give us an inch the whole game, they never gave up.” MHS coach Dave Koontz said. “It's a fun crosstown rivalry and it always gives us good games. Both teams played hard so I have to give props to everyone. Our Morgan would do really well for us in this game with two home runs, I have to say she's one of the best hitters I've seen at Monache and maybe this whole town.
“We have a lot of talent that these girls show, that's not something we could teach them; it's just them going as hard as they could and really pushing it to the limits. Batres at third base just had an amazing couple of catches, one in particular was a fast hit that almost whipped right by her head but she got her glove up just in time. Lisenberry has also been just a wonderful shortstop. She keeps just hoovering up these ground balls that a lot of other kids miss. Bryton had like three or four runs. It was awesome. Honestly it's just been a great team effort. We couldn't be happier.”