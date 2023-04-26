The Porterville Panthers softball team welcomed the Monache Marauders to Panther Field for their fifth league game of the season.
With a hard fought seven innings the Panthers fell to the Marauders 5-3, raising the Marauders overall standing to 13 wins to just 6 losses. With their league standing at 4-1 the Marauders are now ranked second in the East Yosemite League standings, with only the Redwood Rangers ahead of them with a perfect 5-0 record.
The first inning was a fierce battle for both the Panthers and the Marauders; with the Marauders pitcher Danika Sanchez and Panthers pitcher Sophia Martinez each retiring out the others batters.
Following the second inning the Marauders took their first series of runs starting with Avery Smith who smashed her first pitch out to right field. Smith settled at first and cheered on her teammate Sereena Lemus who took her place at bat. Lemus hammered a pitch earning first base and moving Smith to second. Devyn Emerson followed her teammates and similarly advanced the bases, filling them all with Marauder runners.
With one out the Marauders Sanchez hammered the pitch thrown her way out past the Panthers defense. The Marauders were on fire as they sped around the bases, leaving only Sanchez on third and the Marauders up 3-0.
The Marauders finished out the inning with Franklin bringing in Sanchez and running to second base.
The Panthers were going to respond and Klarissa Manriquez nailed a pitch and landed safely at first base. The
The Panthers Greenley Wilson walked to first. She'd be joined by teammate Abby Smith who was cheered by her team and nailed her first pitch to take first base.
The Panthers Morgynn Wylie and Manriquez had solid smashes against the Marauders, bronging in both Wilson and Smith to bring the Panthers to within 5-3.
The Marauders had one last run in them with Bryton Loflin earning her run. She was brought in thanks to Jessica Batres for the Marauders final run, leaving the game to end 5-3.
Monache coach Dave Koontz said “We've been working hard on this win. We've grown a lot over the season and we sure saved a good game for the end with this. The Panthers and coach Maddie Emerson were such amazing opponents they sure didn't make it easy for us. It's always a tough game against our hometown rivals but you're always happy to come out with a win.
“I gotta give it to my pitchers Danica and Alysa (Hernandez). They pitched some mean pitches and our defense was solid this game with not even an error to our name. I couldn't ask more of the team they did very well and I'm happy to commend both them and the Panthers.”