The Monache boys and girls cross country teams had a chance to see how they stand against the Central Section's No. 1 team in Buchanan at the Kingsburg Invitational on Saturday.
Buchanan's girls are ranked No. 3 in the nation while Buchanan's boys are ranked No. 1 in the Valley. Monache had numerous highlights in the two-mile race in which all the runners ran in their grade level.
Conner Machado had the fastest time of the day for Monache, finishing in 9:56 to take second in the sophomore race behind a Buchanan runner.
Machado was neck and neck until the half mile mark and then slipped to second. He recovered a little at the end to make it a race in the last 100 meters on the track, but the lead was a little too much to overcome.
Machado finished 3 seconds out of first place. Teammate Devin Marino surged at the end, as well and was in striking distance to place 5th in10:24.
Senior Monte Moore was pitted against the senior heavy Buchanan squad. Moore broke away from the field in a group of 3 Buchanan runners and Parlier's Evan Torres.
Moore was still holding on at the half mile in third, but was overtaken by Torres. Moore finished in 4th with the Buchanan runners running the fastest times of the day: 9:37 and 9:48. Moore finished in 9:58. Monache's Junior class of runners were led by Alberto Andrade placing 4th in 10:21. Jake Estrada was recovering from an injury, but was able to fight to finish seventh in 10:42, after leading the first mile.
"We were hoping to take some of the top spots from Buchanan, but they are a great team,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said. “We held up well, but we have to continue to get faster.
“They are the team to measure yourself against. I saw the fire today, from the entire team and they may not have been the champions, but they have the taste of the front now and they know what it takes to stay there. Jake really showed guts taking it out the first mile and pushing through the pain."
The Monache boys are ranked No. 1 the Central Section's Division 2 and will most likely maintain their position after Kingsburg.
The Monache girls had outstanding races from their top 5 with Sam Martinez placing 4th behind 3 Buchanan runners in the junior race in 12:54. Ashley Salazar was 11th in the race in13:55.
Yasmine Lachino shared the best Marauder mark of the day with a run of 12:54 to earn 10th in the sophomore race. Citlalih Ferrer placed 16th with a personal best of 13:14.
Senior Magy Marcelo was 9th in13:11. "We had improvements with our times,” Ishida said. “Ferrer dropped 30 seconds from her last race and improved 2 minutes from last year's race. Magy was our number one last year and she is just getting back into shape.
“The girls are working hard. We just keep grinding out the work and hope that we can make some progress towards winning the division 3 Central Section title. Sam and Yasmine are learning to work more closely together during workouts as our two fastest. Ashley is our fastest returning 2 miler from track, so she knows she can take a minute off her time. They are a great group of kids and deserve a shot at the title."
The Monache girls came into the race ranked No. 2 in the Central Section's Division 3.