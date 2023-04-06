The contingent of 11 Monache athletes did more than just hold their own at the elite Sanger Easter Classic track meet on Tuesday. They excelled.
Highlights of the meet included Monache's upset win in the boys 4x800 relay and Nickolas Dowling's and Raymundo Rodriguez's outstanding efforts in the discus. Monache had 11 athletes qualify for the elite meet which featured Valley powerhouses Buchanan, Sanger and Madera South.
Monache's team of Jake Estrada, Devin Marino, Alberto Andrade and anchor Monte Moore narrowly missed the school record in upsetting Buchanan in convincing fashion to win the 4x800 relay. Monache finished in 8:23.29 while Buchanan took second in 8:26.43. Monache's time is the fifth fastest in the Valley.
The Marauders defeated Buchanan twice in relays as they also finished ahead of Buchanan in the 4x1600 relay. Estrada, Marino and Andrade ran with Conner Machado, who replaced Moore in the relay.
Monache was able to come back to overtake Buchanan for second. Sanger won the relay in 19:04.66 while Monache set a school frosh-soph record, finishing in 19:26.69.
Dowling had an outstanding personal best of 149 feet, 11 inches to finish third in the discus in the elite competition. Rodriguez had a personal best of 146-4.
"The throwers are a solid group of seniors that know what they are doing,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said. “They are in the process of fine-tuning technique. They are well-coached by athletic director Marc Salazar.”
“We are talking about highly motivated athletes that want to be Valley Divisional Championship contenders in D2 and Masters,” added Ishida about his entire team. Most kids are intimidated by tougher competition. This group stepped up without any fear."
Iris Lemus and Sierra Galapon also had a solid meet in the triple jump for Monache's girls. Lemus placed fifth with a leap of 29-8 and Galapon was sixth with a personal best of 28-10.