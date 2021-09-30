The “Stable,” The Monache football team's group of running backs will try to control the game when the Marauders open East Yosemite League play against Tulare Union at 7:30 p.m. today at Bob Mathias Stadium.
In other action on Friday, Porterville High will also face a tough EYL test when it hosts Mission Oak at 7:30 p.m. at Rankin Stadium. Unbeaten Strathmore will face a key East Sequoia League test at Woodlake at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
And Lindsay will face a tough ESL test as well when it travels to Corcoran for a 7:15 p.m. game Friday. Granite Hills has a bye this week.
MONACHE (3-2) AT TULARE UNION (1-3), 7:30 P.M. TODAY
Based on comparative results, tonight's game could be an even matchup. Tulare Union lost to Washington Union 33-32 when it failed on a possible game-winning two-point conversion while Monache lost 12-7 at Washington Union last week.
Monache has been playing “old school” football, relying on its running game led by its stable of runnings backs that includes David Leyva, Jacob Vasquez, Tyler Ishida, Joseph Espinoza and Josiah Perez and a stingy defense that also has Perez among its leaders. Quarterback Bryson Hornsby can also keep teams off balance with his scrambling and passing.
The Tribe has played a tough schedule, but were impressive in losses to Washington Union and El Diamante. The Tribe lost to El Diamante 47-44. The Tribe broke through for its first when last week when they beat Bakersfield Christian 17-7.
PORTERVILLE (2-3) VS. MISSION OAK (5-0), 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY, RANKIN STADIUM
It doesn't get any easier for the Panthers, who coming off a gauntlet of games against Hanford, Kingsburg and Lemoore. Unbeaten Mission Oak has impressive wins over Madera South (36-14) and Mt. Whitney (28-21) and has also beaten Lindsay (50-0), Chavez (35-0) and Exeter 20-14 in double overtime.
The Hawks Michael Iriye has been outstanding at quarterback, completing 53-of-90 passes for 964 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's a dual threat as he's also rushed for 311 yards and six touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards a carry.
Iriye is the Hawks' leading rusher. Chris Ontiveros has also rushing for 246 yards for the Hawks. Mission Oak's leading receiver is Anthony Ledesma, who's averaging 23.2 yards a catch with 417 yards on 18 receptions.
Among the leaders offensively for PHS has been quarterback Jayden Boosalis and tight end Jacob Espinoza while top pass rusher Hayden Scott is among the leaders on defense.
STRATHMORE (5-0) AT WOODLAKE, 7:15 P.M. FRIDAY
Strathmore has become the “Giant Killers” this season, having beaten Roosevelt, Monache and Sunnyside. Star running Carlos Moreno and fellow running back Bernie Navarro were the players of the game in Strathmore's 46-34 win over Sunnyside.
The Spartans' potent offense also features running back Adrian Sierra, quarterback Jaylen Oats and his favorite target Manuel Andrade.
Moreno was out for almost three games to start the season, but is still Strathmore's leading rusher having rushed for 355 yards. Sierra has also rushed for 324 yards. Andrade is averaging 22.3 yards a catch with 20 receptions for 446 yards.
But SHS can't take Woodlake lightly which has gone 2-4 against a tough schedule. The Tigers have lost to Orosi (38-26), Exeter (42-0) and Reedley (42-13).
Woodlake has been impressive in its last three games in a 32-23 loss to Liberty Madera and wins over Lindsay (33-7) and Sierra Pacific (27-20).
Quarterback Jr. Cervantes has completed 72 of 129 passes for 912 yards and seven touchdowns, but also 10 interceptions.
LINDSAY (1-5) AT CORCORAN, 7:15 P.M. FRIDAY
The Cardinals scored three defensive touchdowns last week in picking up their first win in a 34-6 victory over Granite Hills. Juan Hernandez returned two fumbles for scores and Jonathan Paniagua intercepted a deflected pass and returned it for a score. Quarterback Sam Reyes also had an outstanding game, going 12-of-14 for 179 yards.
But Lindsay will face a tough test in Corcoran, who could be considered the co-ESL favorite along with Strathmore. The Panthers are unbeaten at 4-0 and have impressive wins over Fowler (13-0) and Hanford West (24-7). Corcoran has also beaten Granite Hills (48-0) and Farmersville (45-14).
Corcoran quarterback Emilio Alaniz has completed 44-of-76 passes for 742 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. His top target has been Gage Armbruster, who has 14 catches for 253 yards and five TDs. Enrique Rios is Corcoran's top rusher, having run for 253 yards on the season.