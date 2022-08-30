The Monache and Lindsay High football teams were able to rebound from tough first games to smash their opponents in the mouth to pick up their first wins of the season.
Monache controlled the line of scrimmage right from the start in a 39-20 win over Chavez on Friday in Delano. Meanwhile, LHS also controlled both sides of the ball in a 33-7 win at California City. Both teams improved to 1-1 on the season.
MONACHE 39, CHAVEZ 20
“The offensive line dictated and set the tone for the entire game,” Monache coach Shane Focke said. “We did a really a lot of things well.
Monache took the opening kickoff and went on a time consuming drive to score its first touchdown. The Marauders then forced another three and out and drove back down the field for another score.
After the Monache defense forced another three and out, the Marauders marched right down the field one more time. So Monache led 20-0 while Chavez only ran six plays.
Monache went up 27-0 as David Leyva ran for Monache's first four scores. Emmett Focke completed a scoring pass to Trace Hornsby as Monache took a 33-7 lead. Joseph Espinoza finished the scoring for the Marauders when he scored on a 65-yard run.
Leyva had a huge rushing game for Monache. “David Leyva ran the ball really well,” Focke said. Damien Espinoza also had an outstanding game rushing the football.
Monache rolled up 291 rushing yards and 103 passing yards for 394 total yards of offense.
Focke also praised the play of his team's defense. Among the leaders were Leo Garcia, who had an interception, Marc Ceballos, who had an oustanding game at defensive end, and lineman Dagon Allee and linebacker Edgar Batres.
LINDSAY 33, CALIFORNIA CITY 7
“We controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides,” Lindsay coach Casey Higginbotham said. “It was a big difference from the week before,” added Higginbotham about Lindsay's opening 36-3 loss to Bishop Union. “It was really nice to see.”
Austin Schaible rushed for two TDs, Nick Masiel also ran for two scores and Samuel Reyes completed a touchdown pass to Fernando Martinez. Lindsay also had two touchdowns called back as Martinez had a scored nullified and Reyes had a rushing touchdown called back due to an inadvertent whistle.
Higginbotham said Reyes did an outstanding job of running the Cardinals' offense in tough, windy conditions. Reyes rushed for more than 100 yards.
One of Masiel's TD runs was for more than 20 yards in which he broke seven tackles, Higginbotham said. “It was one of the best runs I've seen,” Higginbotham said. “He never gave up.”
Higginbotham also praised the play of his defense including defensive linemen Alex Perez and Omar Orozco. “They were constantly in the backfield,” Higginbotham said.
“We just pressured their quarterback a lot,” Higginbotham added. Higginbotham also praised the play of middle linebacker Nate Culberson and Martinez at outside linebacker.