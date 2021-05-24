The Monache boys and girls track teams turned in many impressive performances on Saturday at the Exeter Monarch Invitational that featured 21 teams.
Airline Taylor had a chance to run in the 3,200 at 8:30 a.m. and ran an 11 minute pace for much of the race. Taylor finished with a personal best of 11:12.53 which is the eighth fastest time in the Valley.
Ruby Fiori had a busy day for Monache with second place finishes in the long jump, triple jump and high jump. She was coming off a great performance Wednesday in the triple jump with 34-10 personal record that was the 6th best jump of the year. Today she jumped 34 feet even in the triple, 15-10 in the long jump and tied a personal record in the high jump at 4-8.
"She showed a great deal of maturity and focus today,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said. “We had some officiating that was a little off early on and I was very proud of her sportsmanship and class.
“She did not let it bother her and she went right to work competing in the high jump and long jump back to back. She hardly had time to reset."
Madyn Shaffer continued to vault well with a 9-6 vault that is just inches below her school record to finish first.
She nearly cleared 10 feet with a borrowed pole. “She is continuing to be aggressive and is maintaining solid form over the bar," Ishida said.
For the boys, Ian Queenan was third in both the 3200 and 1600 with a personal best of 10:07.60 and 4:47.15. Julian Rowe earned a third place medal in the triple jump with a leap of 39 feet even.
“Julian's triple jump has been very consistent, even as we try to stretch his events in the high jump and long jump,” Ishida said. “I really think he will pop some 41 plus jumps this year once he settles in."
Jorge Bernandino was third in the shot put with a personal best throw of 40-8. “ Jorge has been our guy in the shot all year. He has really improved and shown a great deal of character. I am very proud of what he has accomplished as an athlete and a leader."