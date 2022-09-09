There will be somewhat less local high school football action tonight as only two of the five Orange Belt schools will be in action.
The Granite Hills High football team will be traveling to Exeter to face off against the Exeter Monarchs for a scheduled game at 7:15 p.m. today. The Monache High football team will be at home at Rankin Stadium for a game against the Paso Robles Bearcats at 7:30 p.m. today.
Porterville has a bye before traveling to Highland High to take on the Scots next Friday, September 16 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Lindsay Cardinals will take on the Woodlake Tigers on September 16 with kickoff at 7:15 p.m. The Strathmore Spartans also have a by and will be facing the Orange Cove Titans next Friday at 7:15 p.m.
The start times of all of these games could be affected by the heat. With temperatures well over 100 degrees a National Weather Service excessive heat warning was in effect until 8 p.m. today as of Thursday afternoon.
GRANITE HILLS (1-1) AT EXETER (2-1), 7:15 P.M. TODAY
The Granite Hills Grizzlies are now ranked seventeenth in the Central Section Division VI football standings and will be taking on the Exeter Monarchs who are ranked No. 9 in Division V. The Grizzlies will have to stay sharp as the Monarchs have proved able to exploit their opponent's weaknesses in last week's win over Lindsay.
In the Grizzlies last game they barely lost to the McFarland Cougars 14-19. However, the Grizzlies opener against Parlier went much better as they won 34-22. The Monarchs pose a big threat after their win over the Cardinals last week and coming off of two back-to-back wins against Lindsay, 39-0, and Woodlake, 7-6. Among the leaders so far this season for Granite have been Diego Garay and Nicolas Pulido.
MONACHE (1-2) VS. PASO ROBLES (1-1) , 7:30 P.M. TODAY, RANKIN STADIUM
The Monache Marauders are ranked 12th in the Central Section's Division IV. The Marauders will be facing the Bearcats who are ranked 11tt in the Central Section's Division II.
The Marauders will have to be smart with their defense against the Bearcats especially in the first quarter as the Bearcats tend to come out strong. Monache leads in passing yards with almost four times the yards as compared to the Bearcats.
The Bearcats lead slightly in rushing yards over Monache but the Marauders lead in total yards. Marauder David Leyva leads the teams in rushing yards with 73.3 yards per game. While Monache depends heavily on the run, quarterback Emmett Focke balances out the attack, averaging 91.3 yards passing per game.