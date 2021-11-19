The game started off fiery despite the nip in the air as the Monache girls soccer team was able to beat Cesar E. Chavez 10-0 on Thursday at MHS.
Monache was coming off a narrow victory while Chavez looked to shake off defeat after a loss to Mira Monte.
Right as the game started Adriana Martinez scored for the Marauders with the help of Nina Serrato and Irene Andrade exploiting a hole in Titan defense to make the score 1-0 only 2 minutes in. The Marauders were able to regain possession with a steal and this time Valeria Toledo passed to Janelle Batres who faked out her Titan opponent and scored to make it 2-0.
A narrow and daring push by the Titans was met with heavy resistance by the Marauder defense. With a turnover the Marauders were once again on the hunt for the Titan goal.
Once again Batres is escorted there by both Cythnia Kasis and Alexa Baez leading to a 3-0 Marauder lead. Next up was Darlene Navarro for the fourth goal and back to Batres for the fifth goal to end the first half 5-0.
As the second half starts, a scuffle occurs on pitch earning a Marauder a red card. Not to be deterred, the Marauders went on to press the Titan defense to its breaking point scoring goals six by Martinez, seven by Baez, and the eighth by Batres during the first few minutes of the half.
The Titans and Marauders both kept the ball going as they ran the pitch. However, it seemed the Titans were suffering from some nerves as the Marauders were able to push play almost solely into the Titans half of the field sticking them there.
During the last minutes of the game, Arianna Rivas was able to sprint through Titan defense and land the ninth goal of the night. Rivas was hungry for another goal as she was able to steal the ball away from Titan control and with an expert kick put the ball straight into the Titan goal for the last time of the night ending the game 10-0.
Monache Coach Tino Rodriguez said: “For me it's not about the scores; it's about if the girls play good. And even though we had some room for improvement, we're looking forward to polishing our play to shine. Improving every time we play is how we'll build these wins.”