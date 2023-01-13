The Monache High Marauders had their work cut out for them against the Golden West Trailblazers in girls soccer at home on Wednesday. The Marauders had a solid defense and kept the score low but had a hart time breaking through the Trailblazers keeper. The Trailblazers ended up winning 3-1 which brings Monache's overall recorder to 5-8.
The game started fast with senior Jessica Batres taking the ball after a failed Trailblazer push. Batres was looking around to see who was open and made a nice pass to sophomore Amy Tena. Tena moved by several Trailblazer defenders before sending the ball over to Janelle Batres.
Janelle Batres shot the ball but the Trailblazers keeper jumped to catch it out of the air. A fast pass to the Trailblazers ended up pushing the Marauders back deep into their own territory. Though the Marauders defense held strong, it wascontinuously battered by the Trailblazers offense. Thankfully Ashley Lopez, the Marauders keeper, kept the ball out of the net with a special assist by Araceli Toledo who managed to steal the ball away from the Trailblazer players.
The Marauders did have strong play from those like Jessica Batres and others who made long passes to keep the attack going. The Marauders first error happened with 18 minutes remaining when a cluster of Trailblazers and Marauders bunched up near the Marauders goal. During the heated exchange an errant kick sent the ball into the Trailblazers open sights and it was quickly kicked into the Marauders goal.
With the game now 1-0 the Marauders didn't give up. A big kick by Andrea Sandoval sent the ball into play and speeding over to Jocelyn Carranza. Carranza had her work cut out as she faced three Trailblazers on her way to the goal. With a fast thought and even faster feet Carranza passed it to Meah Barajas. Barajas had only a moment before the Trailblazers descended and she didn't have a clear angle on the goal. With no time left, she had to make a fast pass to Alexy Molina. Molina made the strong kick between the Trailblazer defenders, but the Trailblazers keeper put a single hand in front of the ball, and stopped it in its tracks.
Two additional goals from the Trailblazers came through in the last few minutes of the first half but more than a dozen were kept out and far away thanks to the Marauders defense. Magdalena Marcelo was there for her team when the ball came rolling by and she started the Marauders on their first scoring play. Marcelo went in and passed the ball to Jessica Batres. Batres moved the ball around but was caught by a Trailblazer trying to take the ball from her. Batres had to think quickly and she passed it off to Meah Barajas. Barajas had only seconds to make the kick and with a fast one she belted the ball into the Trailblazers net. Not long after the buzzer sounded to end the first half with the Marauders trailing 3-1.
The game had a quiet second half with neither team getting any scores. However, the defensive plays by both teams, especially the Marauders, was strong. The Marauders keeper Ashley Lopez stopped multiple shots, keeping the Marauders close to their Trailblazer opponents. The game came to an end after a tough battle at midfield; as the girls tried to maneuver around each other.
Monache coach Celestino Rodriguez said, “We're a young team and that's good for us. We're still learning and making our way up the ladder. Just starting this year we've had to face off against some serious competition; from schools one, two, or sometimes even three tiers above us. We go in and we do our best no matter what. I'm very happy with the girls defensive performance this year; it's been excellent to see them really start forming a solid back line. Our offense is performing well and we're still working on how best to utilize them. We have a lot of great players this year.”
The Marauders will next host El Diamante at 6 p.m. today.