Monache girls basketball rolls to playoff win
By MATTHEW BRADY
mbrady@portervillerecorder.com
The Monache girls basketball team took its first step in the 2023 CIF Central Section Girls Basketball Championship with a win against the Edison Tigers. The game ran well and finished up with a Marauders winning 56-30.
The tip off went to the Tigers but the Marauders were fast on their heels.The Tigers turned the ball over for the Marauders first basket of the night. Milly Rojas brought the ball out and passed by a Tiger on her way down the court. With a fast pass to Alisha Verdejo, Rojas made room for Kyah Bartlett on the inside. Verdejo made her way around the Tigers and eventually put the ball into Bartlett's hands for the sweet 3-point jump shot.
A foul by the Tigers led to Shelley Andrade stepping up and nailing both free throws bringing the game to 5-2. Another 3-pointer from the Marauders came from Verdejo as she snagged a pass from Ariel Bermudez. The Marauders hit one last time with Junalyne Lacambacal securing a nice layup with nine seconds left on the clock in the first quarter.
The Marauders didn't stop as the second quarter started up. A nice rebound by Bartlett brought the ball back to Jalissa Miranda for a layup and the lead 13-8. Miranda was fouled by the Tigers and she missed the free throw. Rojas was right there under the basket and got the rebound and made the layup.
Rojas repeated her layup after a rebound by London Haynes. As halftime approached the Marauders just kept pulling ahead. A series of baskets from Miranda, Rojas, and Verdejo pushed the Tigers on their heels. And the final vasket in the first half was thanks to Lacambacal who nailed a layup for the Marauders lead 29-14.
The final half started with the Marauders bringing the ball out and the Tigers getting a steal and basket. Andrade made her way around the Tiger defenders before quickly passing over to Rojas for the layup and a 15 point lead.
The Tigers tried to keep up but the Marauders tempo was just too fast. Haynes grabbed a rebound and passed over to Verdejo and then Bermudez. Bermudez was caught between three Tigers. She had to fight her way out as she made a last minute pass to Miranda. Miranda moved by the Tigers and landed her layup bringing the Marauders to 38-19 lead. Andrade stole the ball and tossed the ball to Verdejo who nailed the layup.
The Marauders final basket was scored by Miranda with an assist by Tatiana Quinones. The final 30 seconds of the game ticked down as the Tigers tried to score before the buzzer. The Tigers didn't see Miranda as she stole the ball from the Tigers and brought it down to toss to Quinones. Quinones passed back to Miranda as they were nearing the Tigers basket and Miranda scored the Marauders final basket on a jump shot of the night bringing the game to an end with the score 56-30.
The Marauders will next host Mission Oak in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.