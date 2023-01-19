The Monache girls basketball team has been on an incredible roll this season and after a win against the Redwood Rangers on Tuesday at MHS it's now sitting pretty at 3-0 in the East Yosemite League and 19-2 in overall. The Marauders took the lead early in the first half and went onto beat the Rangers 64-33.
The Marauders had a tight first quarter tying with the Rangers multiple times but ultimately led 12-10. The Marauders starting lineup was Milly Rojas, Kyah Bartlett, Alisha Verdejo, Ariel Bermudez and Shelly Andrade.
The Marauders Andrade made two shots with a basket coming off of a pass by Verdejo. Andrade drove to the basket and scored the Marauders first basket.
Milly Rojas was next up with a steal from the Rangers and she went past multiple defenders before taking the shot and sinking the ball into the basket. The Marauders began to play faster and faster. Verdejo had a good groove going as she stole the ball from the Rangers and passed it off to Andrade. Andrade was on top of it and, after getting the ball, she took the shot from the side and sank the basket.
Only 18 seconds remained in the first quarter and the game was all tied up10-10. The Marauders' Iris Lemus had the ball going in and passed it over to Verdejo. Verdejo moved around the Ranger defense but had to pass over to Andrade who was open just to the side of the basket. Andrade snagged the pass and quickly turned to make the layup, securing the Marauders lead 12-10.
The second and third quarters were the Marauders strongest showing with almost 40 points scored in the two quarters. Verdejo made a three-pointer to begin the second quarter.
Rojas had the next basket for the Marauders after she slipped through several Ranger defenders. Then as the Marauders were making their next play, Kyah Bartlett was fouled by the Rangers and had to take two free throw shots which she sank. Bartlett was on a roll after this as she'd get possession two more times leading to two more baskets. Now leading the game 30-11 the Marauders were looking strong going into the second half.
The Rangers scored the first basket in the second half but the Marauders answered with an impressive play. A fast break by Bartlett was met with strong Ranger defense and she had to pass the ball over to Rojas. Rojas was at the three point line and she sent the ball swishing into the net.
Bartlett made two more layups with assistance from Junalyne Lacambacal and Blessing Evans. Another score for the Marauders was thanks to Ariel Bermudez as she caught a pass from Jalissa Miranda. The Marauders continue to pull away and eventually brought their lead to an impressive 51-22.
The fourth quarter proceeded slowly as the Marauders played defensively to keep their nearly 30 point lead. A few sloppy plays ended both the Marauders and Rangers at each others free throw line.
The Marauders final margin was secured by Iris Lemus after an impressive play. A rebound by Alvarico was sent down the court to Bermudez who was faced with multiple Ranger defenders. Bermudez had to pass over to Evans, who was wide open. Evans caught the pass and sent the ball right over to Lemus who was completely undefended. Lemus secured the shot, bringing the Marauders to their final score of 64-33.
The Marauders next scheduled game is at and Mt. Whitney today at 7:30 p.m.