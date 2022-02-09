The Monache girls basketball team hosted the Tulare Western Mustangs at the Monache gym for their first meeting of the season.The Marauders would go on to win the game 44-29.
Alyssa Rivera led the scoring for the Marauders with 10 points followed by Alisha Verdejo and Molly Ortega with nine.
Before the game began the Marauders announced their senior appreciation event with an announcement and picture with their parents. The players honored were: Precious Aguilera, Jasabel Posadas, Alyssa Rivera, and Molly Ortega.
The Marauders started the first period out fast with a tip off to Aguilera who scored to start the Marauders off on a good foot. Posadas scored after grabbing a rebound to give Monache a 4-2 lead.
Ortega was passed the ball and with a fast layup gave the Marauders an 8-6 lead. A steal by Ortega was passed to Verdejo for the basket.
After a double dribble by the Mustangs the Marauders would regain control with a pass from Jaunalyne Lacambacal to Ortega. Ortega took no time in pulling the ball up and laying in for a 10-8 lead. A steal then from Posadas is then passed to Lacambacal before she would push through the Mustang defender in front of her to pass to Ortega for the basket.
As the Mustangs were passing the ball Verdejo would be bold and steal the ball right from under them and with a quick push was able to score. Ariel Bermudez would score the last basket in the first half with a 3 pointer after being passed the ball by Olmos.
The second half went just as steadily as the first half for the Marauders. With the Mustangs unable to gather momentum the Marauders continued landing shots with Ortega rebounding and then landing a shot to give the Marauders a 27-15 lead.
Rivera would then steal the ball from the Mustangs. A careful series of passes to Bermudez and then Olmos led to Olmos taking her time and she was forced to pass again over to Ortega. Ortega would take the ball out before passing back to Rivera for the basket to raise the lead 29-15.
Posadas would later toss the ball to Ortega for a basket. With only seconds left on the clock in the third quarter Posadas would again regain control of the ball and sink a shot to raise the lead to 35-17 at the buzzer.
The last period rounded the game out well for the Marauders with another nine points. Olmos would lead the ball out passing a Mustang defender on her way. Olmos quickly passed to Rivera who landed her shot quickly.
With only 30 seconds left, Aguilera was called in and would score the Marauders final basket for the final margin.
“This was probably our best game all year. It took us a good while but here near the end even with a new coach and a new team we Believed in what we could do.” Monache coach Jonathon Bartlett said. “Our presses were good, we had great ball movement that didn't sit too long.
“Our defense was good even though we had a lot of reach fouls, that's just part of it. With the (second) half we didn't do much but just brought our presses back just a bit. We tried to stay in the high two to three zone and be as active with our hands as we could.”